Bank Asia holds 500th board meeting The 500th Board of Directors' meeting of Bank Asia Limited has recently held in Dhaka.





Romo Rouf Chowdhury, Chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, says a press release.





Rumee A Hossain, Chairman of the Board Executive Committee, Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, Romana Rouf Chowdhury, Enam Chowdhury, Md Abul Quasem, Helal Ahmed Chowdhury, Directors of the bank were present at the meeting.





Dilwar H Choudhury, Chairman of the Board Audit Committee, Ashraful Haq Chowdhury and Nafees Khundker, Directors, joined the meeting virtually.





Adil Chowdhury, President & Managing Director, S M Anisuzzman, Company Secretary, along with other senior officials were also present.

The 495th Executive Committee meeting was also held before the board meeting.