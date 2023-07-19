|
Bank Asia holds 500th board meeting
|
The 500th Board of Directors' meeting of Bank Asia Limited has recently held in Dhaka.
Romo Rouf Chowdhury, Chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, says a press release.
Rumee A Hossain, Chairman of the Board Executive Committee, Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, Romana Rouf Chowdhury, Enam Chowdhury, Md Abul Quasem, Helal Ahmed Chowdhury, Directors of the bank were present at the meeting.
Dilwar H Choudhury, Chairman of the Board Audit Committee, Ashraful Haq Chowdhury and Nafees Khundker, Directors, joined the meeting virtually.
Adil Chowdhury, President & Managing Director, S M Anisuzzman, Company Secretary, along with other senior officials were also present.