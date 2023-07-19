Video
Wednesday, 19 July, 2023
BAJUS for exporting jewelry products

RANGPUR, July 18: FBCCI Senior Vice-president Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu Monday called for making the highly prospective jewelry industry export-oriented to revive its past glory and earn foreign exchequer.
He made the call at a post-rally discussion organised by Rangpur district unit of Bangladesh Jeweler's Association (BAJUS) to celebrate its 58th founding anniversary as the chief guest on Monday.
President of Rangpur district unit of BAJUS Md Enamul Haque Sohel presided over the discussion held at its office in Dewanbari area of the city.
Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Md Abu Maruf Hossain and President of Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Md Akbar Ali jointly inaugurated the colorful rally.
BAJUS Rangpur district unit Senior Vice-president Alhaj Abu Zafar Liton, its Vice-presidents Md Alamgir Hossain Badsha and Alhaj Abdul Halim Bulu and General Secretary Md Aminul Islam Raju spoke on the occasion.
The speakers highly appreciated the central BAJUS authority for taking adequate steps for development of the prospective jewelry industry to revive its past glory and make it export-oriented.
The chief guest thanked President of BAJUS Sayem Sobhan Anvir, owner of the country's leading business organisation Bashundhara Group, for establishing a gold refinery factory spending Taka 12,000 crore in Dhaka.
"The gold refinery factory will soon go into gold production using imported ores and produce refined gold to meet the local demand and export abroad to earn a huge exchequer," he said.
Besides, the process of establishing Gold Bank is progressing fast for development and enriching the thriving jewelry industry to export gold ornaments and gold bars abroad in a very short time.
Terming BAJUS as a proud and prosperous organisation, he said the art of jewelry has its roots in the traditional history, heritage and culture of the Bangalees.
"I extend my heartfelt greetings to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for formulating the Gold Policy that will help a lot for the development of the jewelry industry to present the country's gold market to the world arena," he said.
Enamul Haque Sohel said jewelry traders want to change the history of the jewelry industry under the leadership of business icon BAJUS President by producing and refining gold locally and export gold bars and ornaments abroad.    �BSS


