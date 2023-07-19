Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 July, 2023, 12:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Call to gather knowledge on modern banking services

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Call to gather knowledge on modern banking services

Call to gather knowledge on modern banking services

RAJSHAHI, July 18: Newly-appointed officers of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) have been urged to remain well equipped with knowledge and skills to deliver modern and digital banking services to the clients in general.

 There is no alternative to building capacity for creating a client-friendly atmosphere alongside attaining success in the banking profession.

 RAKUB hierarchies came up with the observation while addressing the opening ceremony of a month-long foundation-training course of the 38th batch of the bank at its training institute on Monday.

A total of 40 newly-recruited senior officers and officers joined the training course.

RAKUB Chairman Roisul Alam Mondal addressed the ceremony as the chief guest while its Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Deputy Managing Director Abdur Rahim and General Manager Shawkat Shahidul Islam spoke as special guests with Principal of the institute Subrata Kumar Sarker in the chair.
The senior bankers urged the newly-recruited bankers to start their profession being equipped with necessary skills while discharging duties as it is inevitable for attaining success in the banking sector for overall socio-economic development of the region.

They also urged them to make the banking services client-friendly so that they can derive total benefits of the banking services.

Innovative ideas and best uses of those can be a vital means of delivering farmer-friendly banking services to the grassroots clients to ensure their welfare.

Chairman Roisul Alam Mondal highlighted the importance of the bank in agricultural development of northwest Bangladesh and asked the officers to apply the knowledge to be acquired from the training in the professional field properly for boosting agricultural production in the region.

 The main objective of the training is to improve skills and attitude alongside enhancing professional competence of the officers through disseminating ideas about operation, administration and other related matters of the bank.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Erdogan seeks to salvage Ukraine grain deal
Unilever BD team runners-up in global business race UFLL
Stocks fall for 2nd day on selling pressure
DSE urges investors to ignore rumours in social media
Japan to provide 472m Japanese Yen; Deal signed
GP earnings rise by 4.2pc to Tk 7,735.4cr in H1'23
ECNEC okays village dev project ‘Amar Gram-Amar Shohor’
Christian co-op societies transform lives in BD


Latest News
2 Bogura BNP leaders shown arrested after being 'picked up'
Rohingya woman held with Yaba pills from bus on way to Dhaka
Bangladesh’s estimated growth higher than forecast for FY 2023: ADB
BNP's march from Abdullahpur today
Rampal thermal power plant shut again
Bangladesh an increasingly important strategic partner in Indo-Pacific region: UK
Messi will need time to adapt to MLS - Beckham
Humayun Ahmed’s 11th death anniversary being observed nationwide
Young man stabbed dead in Jatrabari at late night
Dozens of banks being probed over dollar trading
Most Read News
Ideal College student killed as he refused to give phone to muggers
Cop among 25 injured in Khagrachhari BNP, AL clash
BNP-BCL clash in Mirpur, motorcycle torched
AL, BNP counter-programmes in Dhaka today
Bus-truck collision leaves two dead in Dinajpur
World economy in a difficult place, says World Bank chief
Mercury hits new highs as heat waves scorch the globe
Govt ponders army deployment in Rohingya camps: Home Minister
7 arrested over attack on Hero Alam, case filed
Our English teaching system should be changed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft