BIAC, CLDP hold 2-day ADR workshop

An Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Workshop and Seminar on Mediation was organised by Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) in collaboration with Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP) on Sunday and Monday at Hotel Intercontinental, Dhaka.





Kaiser A Chowdhury, CEO of BIAC at both the events welcomed the experts and participants and applauded the joint collaboration of BIAC-CLDP with the persuasion to popularise ADR in Bangladesh and urged for the adoption of the global best practice mechanisms.





Workshop on ADR and Seminar on Mediation were conducted by Grishma Pradhan, Attorney-Advisor (International), Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP), Office of the General Counsel, U.S. Department of Commerce, Adam McWilliams, Partner, Quinn Emanuel's, Elizabeth Wilson, Partner, Quinn Emanuel's, Shireen Scheik Mainuddin, Principal Consultant, Asaan, Shahariar Sadat, Director Academic and Legal Empowerment, Centre for Peace and Justice, BRAC University, bringing together esteemed professionals, academics, and students to promote the use of ADR mechanisms in dispute resolution.

The Seminar on Mediation was attended by 30 Officials from the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division, Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh Bank, Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU), Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA), Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI), Engineering Staff College, Bangladesh (ESCB), Lanka Bangla Finance Ltd, Accredited Mediators and BIAC officials. This insightful event focused on the role of mediation in resolving complex commercial disputes and the benefits it offers to businesses and individuals alike. The participants had engaged in lively discussions with National and International experts and learned about the latest trends and developments in mediation.





The ADR Workshop was attended by 50 students from 10 different Private and Public Universities in Bangladesh, it was designed specifically for students seeking to enhance their understanding of Alternative Dispute Resolution processes and techniques. Renowned experts from United Kingdom and BIAC had provided insights of both domestic and International forums through interactive sessions, case studies, and simulations and hence, providing a comprehensive grasp of global best practice ADR mechanisms.





Both events are part of BIAC's commitment to promoting ADR mechanisms and strengthening the legal framework for dispute resolution in Bangladesh. The collaboration between CLDP and BIAC is aimed to create a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and fostering excellence in the field of commercial law.





BIAC is the first and only govt.-licensed institution for institutional ADR in Bangladesh. BIAC is a not - for - profit institution, and the solitary Institution for ADR in Bangladesh was set up through the generous Sponsorship of International Chamber of Commerce, Bangladesh (ICC-B), the world business organisation and the country's two principal business chambers, namely Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), Dhaka and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI). Since its inception, BIAC has been facilitating commercial ADR besides holding a number of trainings and outreach programmes.





The events on both days were directed by renowned professionals from the United States and the United Kingdom, says a press releaseCLDP is a division of the U.S. Department of Commerce that helps to achieve U.S. foreign policy goals in developing countries through commercial legal reforms.