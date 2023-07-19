Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 July, 2023, 12:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Global markets on edge over China economy woes

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

LONDON, July 18: Europe's stock markets wavered Tuesday after Asian losses, with investors remaining on edge over China's weaker-than-expected economy.
London and Paris flatlined while Frankfurt dipped, as dealers shrugged off growing optimism that the United States is winning its battle against inflation and could avoid recession.
The dollar receded versus the euro and yen before key US data on industrial production and retail sales.
Oil prices rose as the weak greenback made the dollar-denominated commodity cheaper for buyers using stronger currencies.
Asia stocks had sunk Monday as Chinese second-quarter growth data fell short of forecasts and highlighted the tough job officials face in getting the country's post-Covid recovery back on track.
"Traders are concerned about economic numbers from China and... remain on the edge," noted Zaye Capital Markets analyst Naeem Aslam.
And while there is expectation that more stimulus measures are in the pipeline, other analysts warned that leaders were limited in how far they could go.
The figures came after last week's reports showing inflation had flatlined, suggesting China was on the brink of a period of painful deflation, while exports plunged for a second straight month.
Hong Kong led Asian losses on Tuesday, shedding more than two percent following a five-day rally, as it reopened a day after being shut because of a severe storm.
Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Manila, Jakarta, Wellington and Taipei also dropped, though Tokyo, Mumbai and Bangkok edged higher.
The losses came despite a positive lead from Wall Street.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meanwhile warned about the effects of China's weakness on the global economy.
"Many countries do depend on strong Chinese growth to promote growth in their own economies, particularly countries in Asia, and slow growth in China can have some negative spillovers for the United States," she told Bloomberg Television.
Yellen did however express optimism about the US economy, which she described as being on a "good path".
"Growth has slowed, but our labour market continues to be quite strong. I don't expect a recession," she added.
Her comments come after last week's news that US inflation had come down quicker than expected in June, stoking hopes the Federal Reserve was close to the end of its interest rate hiking cycle.
Investors are also keeping watch this week on corporate earnings, with Bank of America, Tesla, Netflix and EasyJet among those reporting.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Erdogan seeks to salvage Ukraine grain deal
Unilever BD team runners-up in global business race UFLL
Stocks fall for 2nd day on selling pressure
DSE urges investors to ignore rumours in social media
Japan to provide 472m Japanese Yen; Deal signed
GP earnings rise by 4.2pc to Tk 7,735.4cr in H1'23
ECNEC okays village dev project ‘Amar Gram-Amar Shohor’
Christian co-op societies transform lives in BD


Latest News
2 Bogura BNP leaders shown arrested after being 'picked up'
Rohingya woman held with Yaba pills from bus on way to Dhaka
Bangladesh’s estimated growth higher than forecast for FY 2023: ADB
BNP's march from Abdullahpur today
Rampal thermal power plant shut again
Bangladesh an increasingly important strategic partner in Indo-Pacific region: UK
Messi will need time to adapt to MLS - Beckham
Humayun Ahmed’s 11th death anniversary being observed nationwide
Young man stabbed dead in Jatrabari at late night
Dozens of banks being probed over dollar trading
Most Read News
Ideal College student killed as he refused to give phone to muggers
Cop among 25 injured in Khagrachhari BNP, AL clash
BNP-BCL clash in Mirpur, motorcycle torched
AL, BNP counter-programmes in Dhaka today
Bus-truck collision leaves two dead in Dinajpur
World economy in a difficult place, says World Bank chief
Mercury hits new highs as heat waves scorch the globe
Govt ponders army deployment in Rohingya camps: Home Minister
7 arrested over attack on Hero Alam, case filed
Our English teaching system should be changed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft