Number of TIN, BIN rise in FY23, but compliance not improved





But the status returns submission compliance did not increase remaining the same, National Board of Revenue (NBR) report said. In FY23, a total of 14,40,703 individuals obtained e-TIN and 72,753 businesses obtained e-BIN from the NBR.

According to the NBR, the number of TIN holders in the country increased to 90.31 lakh and the number of BIN holders also rose to 4.43 lakh.

However, VAT return submission was 74.03 per cent against the target of 80 per cent set for FY23. While the income tax return submission compliance still remained below 35 per cent against the target of 40 per cent set for the same period.

As NBR, about 2.47 lakh BIN holders submitted VAT returns and about 33 lakh TIN holders submitted income tax returns over the year. NBR officials said NBR's online operations are receiving popularity among taxpayers. They said, Taxpayers are submitting their returns online, especially VAT return submission through online surged over the year.'

According to NBR, revenue collection fell 12.09 per cent or Tk 44,727.63 crore short of target for the just concluded financial year 2022-2023. NBR managed to collect Tk 3,25,272.63 crore against the target of Tk 3,70,000 crore for FY23.

The value-added tax (VAT) wing of NBR collected the highest amount, Tk 1,20,633.91 crore, followed by income tax wing of Tk 1,12,921.41 crore and customs wing Tk 91,717 crore in the July-June period of FY23.

The government has set the revenue collection target at Tk 4.30 lakh crore for FY24. Holders of digital taxpayer identification number (e-TIN) and digital business identification number (e-BIN) increased by 16 per cent and 20 per cent respectively in the recently ended financial year 2022-23 NBR sources said.But the status returns submission compliance did not increase remaining the same, National Board of Revenue (NBR) report said. In FY23, a total of 14,40,703 individuals obtained e-TIN and 72,753 businesses obtained e-BIN from the NBR.According to the NBR, the number of TIN holders in the country increased to 90.31 lakh and the number of BIN holders also rose to 4.43 lakh.However, VAT return submission was 74.03 per cent against the target of 80 per cent set for FY23. While the income tax return submission compliance still remained below 35 per cent against the target of 40 per cent set for the same period.As NBR, about 2.47 lakh BIN holders submitted VAT returns and about 33 lakh TIN holders submitted income tax returns over the year. NBR officials said NBR's online operations are receiving popularity among taxpayers. They said, Taxpayers are submitting their returns online, especially VAT return submission through online surged over the year.''Individual taxpayers are mostly comfortable to submit their tax return physically visiting the tax offices,' they said. 'The latest inclusion of e-challan system and other modules of the NBR online system have been gradually receiving popularity among taxpayers,' they added.According to NBR, revenue collection fell 12.09 per cent or Tk 44,727.63 crore short of target for the just concluded financial year 2022-2023. NBR managed to collect Tk 3,25,272.63 crore against the target of Tk 3,70,000 crore for FY23.The value-added tax (VAT) wing of NBR collected the highest amount, Tk 1,20,633.91 crore, followed by income tax wing of Tk 1,12,921.41 crore and customs wing Tk 91,717 crore in the July-June period of FY23.The government has set the revenue collection target at Tk 4.30 lakh crore for FY24.