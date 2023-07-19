Bata shareholders approve 365pc cash dividend The shareholders of Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Limited approved the audited financial statements and 365% cash dividend on paid-up capital.





The approval was given at the 51st Annual General Meeting of the company through a digital platform recently.





Out of 365% dividend, 105% is final and 260% an interim which was already paid.





The meeting was presided over by the company Chairman Rajeev Gopalakrishnan, says a press release.



Anirban Asit Kumar Ghosh, vice chairman and managing director; KM Rezaul Hasanat, independent director; Rupali Chowdhury, independent director; Elias Ahmed, finance director; and Hashim Reza, company secretary, also attended the meeting.







The chairman conveyed his sincere thanks to the valued shareholders, customers, suppliers, employees, and the government for their continued support extended to the company.