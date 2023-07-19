Malaysian businesses can benefit from BD: BMCCI Prez





The discussion took place in conjunction with the 6th Showcase Malaysia-2023 in Dhaka organized by Malaysian South-South Association (MASSA) on Monday.

Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, Treasurer of BMCCI and Member of the 6th Showcase Organizing Committee presented the keynote paper on "Trade and Business Opportunities in Bangladesh" on the occasion.

He shared the story of incredible development of Bangladesh in the last 50 years and said Bangladesh is working tirelessly to make progress and move to the ranks of developed countries by 2041 as its development target.

Bangladesh has shown success in meeting all the criteria needed to move towards the target. He discussed the potential investment sectors in Bangladesh and highlighted the country's potential as a consumer market.

Ng Su Fun, Executive Secretary of MASSA welcomed all at the beginning and moderated the programme.

Syed Almas Kabir, President of BMCCI gives an audio-visual briefing on the 6th Showcase Malaysia- 2023 event. He says Bangladesh has become a hotbed for new investment as industry has become a fundamental played of geo-economic power in this Southeast Asia region and there is a good opportunity for Malaysian investment and businesses in different sectors.

He invites the audience to participate in the upcoming 6th Showcase Malaysia to be held from August 31 to September 2 at Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka. It will showcase the best of Malaysian products and services across various sectors.

By participating in this event, Malaysians will have the opportunity to network with Bangladeshi businesses, explore potential trade and investment opportunities, and learn more about Bangladesh market.

BMCCI's Senior Vice President Shabbir Ahmed Khan and Secretary General Motaher Hoshan Khan were also present at the meeting.

Datuk Merlyn Kasimir from MASSA, Chuan Yu Fan from See Hau Global Sdn Bhd, Calvin Ng from Industrial Concrete Products Sdn Bhd, Jerome Ham from Industrial Concrete Products Sdn Bhd, Ong Kian Yew from PIKOM, Susie Tamin from MIMOS. Badrul Hisham Ibrahim from MIMOS was present at the meeting.

They inquired about Bangladesh and its trade and investment climate. The discussion provides valuable insights into the business landscape in Bangladesh and highlights various advantages of investing in the country.

The Businesses from Malaysia can benefit exploring Bangladeshi market, BMCCI President Syed Almas Kabir said during an online discussion on enhancing Bangladesh-Malaysia business relations.The discussion took place in conjunction with the 6th Showcase Malaysia-2023 in Dhaka organized by Malaysian South-South Association (MASSA) on Monday.Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, Treasurer of BMCCI and Member of the 6th Showcase Organizing Committee presented the keynote paper on "Trade and Business Opportunities in Bangladesh" on the occasion.He shared the story of incredible development of Bangladesh in the last 50 years and said Bangladesh is working tirelessly to make progress and move to the ranks of developed countries by 2041 as its development target.Bangladesh has shown success in meeting all the criteria needed to move towards the target. He discussed the potential investment sectors in Bangladesh and highlighted the country's potential as a consumer market.He further pointed out that Bangladesh's huge working youth population has contributed to make the country as a focal point for attracting foreign investment here.Ng Su Fun, Executive Secretary of MASSA welcomed all at the beginning and moderated the programme.Syed Almas Kabir, President of BMCCI gives an audio-visual briefing on the 6th Showcase Malaysia- 2023 event. He says Bangladesh has become a hotbed for new investment as industry has become a fundamental played of geo-economic power in this Southeast Asia region and there is a good opportunity for Malaysian investment and businesses in different sectors.He invites the audience to participate in the upcoming 6th Showcase Malaysia to be held from August 31 to September 2 at Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka. It will showcase the best of Malaysian products and services across various sectors.By participating in this event, Malaysians will have the opportunity to network with Bangladeshi businesses, explore potential trade and investment opportunities, and learn more about Bangladesh market.BMCCI's Senior Vice President Shabbir Ahmed Khan and Secretary General Motaher Hoshan Khan were also present at the meeting.Datuk Merlyn Kasimir from MASSA, Chuan Yu Fan from See Hau Global Sdn Bhd, Calvin Ng from Industrial Concrete Products Sdn Bhd, Jerome Ham from Industrial Concrete Products Sdn Bhd, Ong Kian Yew from PIKOM, Susie Tamin from MIMOS. Badrul Hisham Ibrahim from MIMOS was present at the meeting.They inquired about Bangladesh and its trade and investment climate. The discussion provides valuable insights into the business landscape in Bangladesh and highlights various advantages of investing in the country.