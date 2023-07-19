Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 July, 2023, 12:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Malaysian businesses can benefit from BD: BMCCI Prez

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Correspondent

The Businesses from Malaysia can benefit exploring Bangladeshi market, BMCCI President Syed Almas Kabir said during an online discussion on enhancing Bangladesh-Malaysia business relations.
The discussion took place in conjunction with the 6th Showcase Malaysia-2023 in Dhaka organized by Malaysian South-South Association (MASSA) on Monday.
Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, Treasurer of BMCCI and Member of the 6th Showcase Organizing Committee presented the keynote paper on "Trade and Business Opportunities in Bangladesh" on the occasion.
He shared the story of incredible development of Bangladesh in the last 50 years and said Bangladesh is working tirelessly to make progress and move to the ranks of developed countries by 2041 as its development target.
Bangladesh has shown success in meeting all the criteria needed to move towards the target. He discussed the potential investment sectors in Bangladesh and highlighted the country's potential as a consumer market.
He further pointed out that Bangladesh's huge working youth population has contributed to make the country as a focal point for attracting foreign investment here.
Ng Su Fun, Executive Secretary of MASSA welcomed all at the beginning and moderated the programme.  
Syed Almas Kabir, President of BMCCI gives an audio-visual briefing on the 6th Showcase Malaysia- 2023 event. He says Bangladesh has become a hotbed for new investment as industry has become a fundamental played of geo-economic power in this Southeast Asia region and there is a good opportunity for Malaysian investment and businesses in different sectors.
He invites the audience to participate in the upcoming 6th Showcase Malaysia to be held from August 31 to September 2 at Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka. It will showcase the best of Malaysian products and services across various sectors.
By participating in this event, Malaysians will have the opportunity to network with Bangladeshi businesses, explore potential trade and investment opportunities, and learn more about Bangladesh market.
BMCCI's Senior Vice President Shabbir Ahmed Khan and Secretary General Motaher Hoshan Khan were also present at the meeting.
Datuk Merlyn Kasimir from MASSA, Chuan Yu Fan from See Hau Global Sdn Bhd, Calvin Ng from Industrial Concrete Products Sdn Bhd, Jerome Ham from Industrial Concrete Products Sdn Bhd, Ong Kian Yew from PIKOM, Susie Tamin from MIMOS. Badrul Hisham Ibrahim from MIMOS was present at the meeting.
They inquired about Bangladesh and its trade and investment climate. The discussion provides valuable insights into the business landscape in Bangladesh and highlights various advantages of investing in the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Erdogan seeks to salvage Ukraine grain deal
Unilever BD team runners-up in global business race UFLL
Stocks fall for 2nd day on selling pressure
DSE urges investors to ignore rumours in social media
Japan to provide 472m Japanese Yen; Deal signed
GP earnings rise by 4.2pc to Tk 7,735.4cr in H1'23
ECNEC okays village dev project ‘Amar Gram-Amar Shohor’
Christian co-op societies transform lives in BD


Latest News
2 Bogura BNP leaders shown arrested after being 'picked up'
Rohingya woman held with Yaba pills from bus on way to Dhaka
Bangladesh’s estimated growth higher than forecast for FY 2023: ADB
BNP's march from Abdullahpur today
Rampal thermal power plant shut again
Bangladesh an increasingly important strategic partner in Indo-Pacific region: UK
Messi will need time to adapt to MLS - Beckham
Humayun Ahmed’s 11th death anniversary being observed nationwide
Young man stabbed dead in Jatrabari at late night
Dozens of banks being probed over dollar trading
Most Read News
Ideal College student killed as he refused to give phone to muggers
Cop among 25 injured in Khagrachhari BNP, AL clash
BNP-BCL clash in Mirpur, motorcycle torched
AL, BNP counter-programmes in Dhaka today
Bus-truck collision leaves two dead in Dinajpur
Mercury hits new highs as heat waves scorch the globe
World economy in a difficult place, says World Bank chief
Govt ponders army deployment in Rohingya camps: Home Minister
7 arrested over attack on Hero Alam, case filed
Our English teaching system should be changed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft