Wednesday, 19 July, 2023
BD apparel sector gears up for first-ever European showcase

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

A total of 40 Bangladesh companies spanning the country's best apparel, textile, leather, jute and other industries will showcase their sustainable and innovative products as part of the event.
The show is a part of Best of Bangladesh and will be held with support from the Bangladesh Embassy in the Netherlands on 4 and 5 September. The Best of Bangladesh will open doors to international buyers, business partners, politicians, the art cognoscenti, press and the local community, reports Just Style, reports Just Style Magazine
Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE) explains how focusing on traceability and transparency has now made Bangladesh one of the world's most responsible sourcing destinations. It adds that the Bangladesh branding initiative is designed to portray "a positive narrative" of Bangladesh and change perceptions in Europe, thereby maximising the growth potential of Bangladesh's industries, demonstrating innovation in production and manufacturing - solidifying its position as the world's number one sourcing destination.
At least one-fifth of Europe's textile waste could be reworked into new clothing, reports a McKinsey study, which also estimates that a circular economy for textiles could become profitable and create 15,000 new jobs in Europe by 2030.
Founder and CEO of BAE, Mostafiz Uddin, said: "It's not just an exhibition. The Best of Bangladesh will offer an experience of what the Bangladeshi industries could offer to Europe. In addition to making business connections, the visitors at the event will be also able to enjoy the Bangla culture as embodied by its music, dance and art. So, by visiting the Best of Bangladesh, our friends from Europe could rediscover Bangladesh and keep themselves updated about the latest developments in the major industries of this South Asian emerging economy."
He pointed out that this event will most importantly present the strides Bangladesh has made in safe, sustainable and ethical manufacturing.
M Riaz Hamidullah, the Ambassador of Bangladesh to the Netherlands, added: "Bangladesh has a long history of warm relationship with Europe and it's also been reflected in the trade. Europe is the largest export destination of Bangladesh. However, there a lot of business opportunities that remained untapped between Bangladesh and Europe. The very objective of the Best of Bangladesh is to explore these opportunities."  Told the Just Style.


« PreviousNext »

