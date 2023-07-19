SCB holds its 11th board meeting 11th meeting of the Board of Directors of Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) was held on Tuesday in its own office's conference room in Dhanmondi, Dhaka under the Chairmanship of Md. Rezaul Karim, says a press release.





The meeting approved the minutes of the previous meeting and accounts statement. Besides that, the Board decided to participate in the upcoming Annual Meeting of Global Shippers' Alliance (GSA) and Asian Shippers' Alliance (ASA) which will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 04-06 September, 2023.







The delegations will be led by Md. Rezaul Karim, Chairman, SCB who is also the Vice Chairman of ASA. Apart from Bangladesh, European, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysian, Korean & Thai Shippers' Council; Macau Shippers' Association and American Association of Exporters and Importers representatives are expected to attend the meeting.



Vice Chairman A. K. M. Aminul Mannan (Khokon) and Directors : Md. Munir Hossain; Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan; Syed Md. Bakhtiar; Md. Nurussafa Babu; Ziaul Islam; Ganesh Chandra Saha, Ataur Rahman Khan and K. M. Arifuzzaman also attended the Board meeting.