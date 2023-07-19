IBBL probationary officer's foundation training begins Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Training and Research Academy organised a 15-day Foundation Training Course for its probationary officers on Monday.





Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of the Bank spoke at the programme as chief guest, says a press release.







Presided over by Md Nazrul Islam, Principal of IBTRA, K.M. Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, Senior Executive Vice President and Mohammad Hasnain Abid, Senior Vice President of the Bank were also present on the occasion.