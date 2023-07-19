'Diversifying exports, attracting FDI needed for growth'

President of American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Bangladesh Syed Ershad Ahmed said it is utmost important to take measures to diversify exports, nurture existing investments and attract more foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country to foster growth.





Talking to the Daily Observer on the country's overall business situation, he further said the country must bring necessary changes in tax laws and overhaul customs act to create the landscape for encourage foreign investment.







He said it is unfortunate that despite the availability of opportunities to faster growth of various export sectors along with readymade garments (RMG), Bangladesh continues to lag behind for lacks strong initiative. Even potential sectors such as jute and leather have lost their niche, we can't allow it to happen.

Referring to last year's overall export (July to June) at $55.56 billion RMG alone accounted for $45.99 billion while all remaining sectors together accounted for only $9.5 billion. This is unexpectedly low, considering the potentials of leather, fisheries, vegetables, processed fruits, locally produced high-quality tea, light engineering, ceramics, construction materials, pharmaceuticals, ICT products and such others the AmCham wonder why enough push is not forthcoming.





As Bangladesh is currently in a transition period to developing nation, the government must diversify exports. Potential sectors that align with this strategy include sugar, tea, fruit processing, and a few others, he suggests.







Bangladesh's high-quality tea, sugarcane-based sugar, and fruit processing could become major sectors for earning foreign exchange, he suggested.





Mr Ahmed said export development funding and FDI have become critical issues given the unfavorable state of the country's foreign exchange reserves.





The financial account deficit continues to widen, although some measures have been implemented to control the situation resulting in a slightly narrowing current account deficits.





He said the latest balance of payment data published by Bangladesh Bank shows that during July to May during last fiscal year, trade deficit was $17 billion. Additionally, the current account deficit amounted to $4.5 billion, while the financial account deficit reached $2.6 billion. The overall balance of payment deficit stood at $8.8 billion. These are negative indicators in the balance of payment.





He said it is crucial to earn more foreign currencies now in the challenging situation to strengthen the balance of payments. To achieve this, Bangladesh must attract more FDI and go for more exports, he said.





He said currently, Bangladesh imports sugar, despite the potential for increased sugarcane production and producing huge local sugar. Meeting local demand first, there is an opportunity to export high-value sugar made from sugarcane, which has a higher demand in the world market, the AmCham president said.





Processed fruits present another avenue for earning foreign exchange. Many countries heavily depend on fruit exports for their earnings, but Bangladesh is yet to move beyond its low-value-added RMG sector.







Ahmed also an expert in logistics said while significant infrastructure development has taken place in the country, there is a need to focus on processing and management for robust logistics sector. A strong economy relies on a well-functioning supply chain and efficient transportation of goods.