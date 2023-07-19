EBL, Air Astra sign agreement EB and Air Astra signs a customer benefit agreement recently. M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) and Imran Asif, Chief Executive Officer of Air Astra sign the agreement in Dhaka respectively.





Under the agreement, EBL cardholders can enjoy discount on base fare of the airline's tickets.







Md. Bin Mazid Khan, Head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions, EBL and Mohammad Mozammel Haque Bhuiyan, Head of Sales of Air Astra were present among others on the occasion.