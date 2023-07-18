Video
GK Shamim gets 10yrs in jail for money laundering

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Monday sentenced expelled Juba League leader GK Shamim to ten years' imprisonment in a case filed over laundering Tk 195 crore to Singapore and Malaysia.

Seven of his bodyguards-- Md Delwar Hossain, Md Murad Hossain, Md Jahidul Islam, Md Shahidul Islam, Md Kamal Hossain, Md Samsad Hossain and Md Aminul Islam -- were each sentenced to four years in jail for assisting GK Shamim in the case.

In the judgement, the court also fined them Tk 3.83 crore, in default of which they will have to suffer one year more in jail.

Judge Md Nazrul Islam of the Special Court-10 of Dhaka delivered the judgement in presence of GK Shamim and seven others at the courtroom.

The judge said in his observation, "There is no ideology of illegal arms carrier, tender occupiers and money launderers, they would not nurture any ideology. But they would obstruct development work by possessing quick money using ideology. They are the enemies of the country; we should avoid them for the sake of the national interest and continuity of development.

The investigating officer of the case CID's Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Abu Sayeed submitted chargesheet against the accused on 4 August in 2020.

On November 10 of the same year, the same court framed charges against Shamim and his seven bodyguards in the case. Shamim, who was known as an influential contractor of Sabujbagh, Basabo and Motijheel areas of the capital, was arrested on 20 September, 2019 from Niketan area during a drive against casino and other anti-social business.

Seven of his bodyguards were also arrested during the raid.

RAB members seized Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs) worth Tk 16.5 million, Tk 18 million in cash and a huge stash of foreign currencies.

A foreign-made pistol, seven shotguns and a huge cache of bullets were also seized from the office of 'GKB & Company Pvt Limited'.The elite force lodged three cases-one under the narcotics control, one under the money-laundering prevention and the other under the arms acts-against Shamim with Gulshan police on September 21.

On September 25 last year, another Dhaka tribunal sentenced Shamim and his seven bodyguards to life in prison in an arms case.



