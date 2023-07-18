Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 July, 2023, 8:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Major reshuffle in police

24 SPs, 16 DIGs, 35 addl DIGs transferred

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Staff Correspondent

In a massive reshuffle in the police administration, 24 officials of the rank of superintendent of police (SP) were transferred to new districts on Monday.

The Public Security Division (PSD) under the Home Ministry on day issued two separate circular, signed by senior assistant secretary Mahabur Rahman Shiekh, in this regard.

Earlier on Sunday, offices of some 54 police officials - Deputy Inspectors General (DIG) and Additional DIGs - were also reshuffled.

According to the ministry notifications, the orders will come into immediate effect.

Of the SPs, Jhenaidah's Mohammad Ashikur Rahman and Pirojpur PBI's Sheikh Jahidul Islam were transferred to Special Branch (SB) in Dhaka as Special SP (SSP), Moulavibazar's Mohammad Zakaria in Highway Police as SP, Rajshahi's ABM Masud Hossain in Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) as Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khagrachhari's Naimul Haque in Tourist Police as SP, Thakurgaon's Mohammad Jahangir Hossain in Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as SSP, Rajbari's MM Shakiluzzaman in Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) as DC, Jamalpur's Nasir Uddin Ahmed in Sylhet Range DIG Office as SP, Bagerhat's KM Ariful Haque and newly promoted Sarker Omar Faruk in Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) as DC, Laksmipur's Mahfuzzaman Ashraf in Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), Department of Police's Mosa. Shamima Akter in Special Security and Protection Battalion (SSPBn) and Department of Police's Tahiyat Ahmed Chowdhury was transferred to Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP).

Among the others, SB's SSP Azim Ul Ahsan was transferred to Jhenaidah, Department of Police's Manzur Rahman in Moulavibazar, Tourist Police's Saikat Shahin in Bandarban, Bandarban's Tariqul Islam in Natore, Natore's Saifur Rahman in Rajshahi, CID's SSP Mukta Dhar in Khagrachhari, DMP's DC Uttam Proshad Pathak in Thakurgaon, SB Dhaka's SSP GM Abul Kalam Azad in Rajbari, DMP DC Abul Hasnat Khan in Bagerhat, DMP DC Mohammad Tareq Bin Rashid in Laksmipur and Sherpur's SP Md. Kamruzzaman was transferred to Jamalpur as new SP.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GK Shamim gets 10yrs in jail for money laundering
Major reshuffle in police
China logs 52.2 Celsius as extreme weather rewrites records
Scorching heatwaves set to break records around the globe
BNP allowed to hold road marches today, tomorrow without using loudspeakers
Dhaka-17 MP candidate Hero Alam attacked
Voter turnout 12-14 pc in Dhaka-17 by-polls: EC
Functional literacy rate (7+years) in the country is 62.92pc: BBS


Latest News
7 BNP men suffer bullet wounds, 23 hurt in clash with police in Bogura
Quit now, people don't want to see you in power anymore: Fakhrul tells govt
Bangladesh 'A' beat Afghanistan 'A' to seal semi-final spot
Bangladesh: Record 13 die of dengue as situation takes alarming turn
BNP, police clash in Pirojpur leaves 20 injured
Over 100 injured in BNP, police clash in Feni
Two JMB men get 17 years jail in Khulna
Ideal College student killed as he refused to give phone to muggers
Ex-BGB man killed in Gopalganj road accident
Maitree Power Plant-2 to be opened during PM's India visit
Most Read News
Problems and prospects for Rupee-Taka trade
EDOTCO, ActionAid to provide solar energy to 50 child dev centres
BD's UN event calls for South-South ties to bridge digital divide
GK Shamim jailed for 10 years
Hero Alam attacked during by-polls to Dhaka-17
Supreme Court to hear Dr Yunus's petition on July 23
Student ‘beaten to death’ by teachers, 4 held
Ideal College student stabbed dead 'by muggers'
EC monitoring elections through CCTV cameras
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft