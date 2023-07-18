Major reshuffle in police







The Public Security Division (PSD) under the Home Ministry on day issued two separate circular, signed by senior assistant secretary Mahabur Rahman Shiekh, in this regard.



Earlier on Sunday, offices of some 54 police officials - Deputy Inspectors General (DIG) and Additional DIGs - were also reshuffled.

According to the ministry notifications, the orders will come into immediate effect.



Of the SPs, Jhenaidah's Mohammad Ashikur Rahman and Pirojpur PBI's Sheikh Jahidul Islam were transferred to Special Branch (SB) in Dhaka as Special SP (SSP), Moulavibazar's Mohammad Zakaria in Highway Police as SP, Rajshahi's ABM Masud Hossain in Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) as Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khagrachhari's Naimul Haque in Tourist Police as SP, Thakurgaon's Mohammad Jahangir Hossain in Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as SSP, Rajbari's MM Shakiluzzaman in Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) as DC, Jamalpur's Nasir Uddin Ahmed in Sylhet Range DIG Office as SP, Bagerhat's KM Ariful Haque and newly promoted Sarker Omar Faruk in Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) as DC, Laksmipur's Mahfuzzaman Ashraf in Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), Department of Police's Mosa. Shamima Akter in Special Security and Protection Battalion (SSPBn) and Department of Police's Tahiyat Ahmed Chowdhury was transferred to Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP).



Among the others, SB's SSP Azim Ul Ahsan was transferred to Jhenaidah, Department of Police's Manzur Rahman in Moulavibazar, Tourist Police's Saikat Shahin in Bandarban, Bandarban's Tariqul Islam in Natore, Natore's Saifur Rahman in Rajshahi, CID's SSP Mukta Dhar in Khagrachhari, DMP's DC Uttam Proshad Pathak in Thakurgaon, SB Dhaka's SSP GM Abul Kalam Azad in Rajbari, DMP DC Abul Hasnat Khan in Bagerhat, DMP DC Mohammad Tareq Bin Rashid in Laksmipur and Sherpur's SP Md. Kamruzzaman was transferred to Jamalpur as new SP.



