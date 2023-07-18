BNP allowed to hold road marches today, tomorrow without using loudspeakers





BNP Dhaka North and South on Monday got the permission from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to hold road marches today and tomorrow in the capital, without using public address system.



BNP had announced earlier that it would hold road marches in the capital as well as in divisional cities and district towns today and tomorrow.





BNP's road march today begins at Gabtali and end at Raysahaheb Bazar Crossing via Technical Intersection, Mirpur (1), Mirpur (10), Kazipara, Sheorapara, Taltala (Agargaon), Vijay Sarani, Karwan Bazar, FDC, Moghbazar, Malibagh, Kakrail, Naya Paltan (BNP Office), Fakirapool, Motijheel (Shapla Chattar), Ittefaq Intersection and Dayaganj.



Tomorrow the road march will start from Abdullahpur and end at Jatrabari Intersection, via Airport, Kuril Bishwaroad, Badda, Rampura Bridge, Malibagh Abul Hotel, Khilgaon, Basabo, Mugdapara and Sayedabad.



On Sunday Syed Mamun Mostafa, special assistant to DMP commissioner, in separate letters to the party's north and south units asked them not to use public address system or any other device to amplify sound.



Rule 31 of the DMP Ordinance 1976, empowers the DMP commissioner to prohibit, limit and control the use of microphones, loudspeakers or any other device, Mostafa added.



BNP's Dhaka city south unit convener Abdus Salam said that they had informed the DMP in writing that they would use public address system during the party's road marches.



A group of BNP leaders on Sunday met the DMP commissioner to discuss the party's plans regarding its marches in the capital on July 18 and 19.



After meeting with DMP commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq, BNP's publicity affairs secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie said, 'We discussed with the DMP commissioner our one-point movement road marches. We hope they will cooperate with us.'



Annie said that the DMP authorities suggested to change the route of today's road march by avoiding the road in front of the Planning Ministry.



'We will take a decision in consultation with our senior leaders,' he said.

