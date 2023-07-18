

Dhaka-17 MP candidate Hero Alam attacked



The incident occurred in front of the Bidya Niketan School and College centre in Banani during the vote on Monday afternoon, according to witnesses.



A video of attacking Ashraful Alam has gone viral on social media.

The video shows a group of people turning on him in a polling station field. The assailants chased him then he rushed away from there.



Witnesses said Alom was taking a selfie with a few people on the school grounds when a group of assailants surrounded him. They allegedly told him the poll centre was "no place to make a TikTok video" before launching an attack on Alom and his supporters. A video clip of the incident showed Alom getting shoved to the ground and punched. Some of the attackers were also seen carrying sticks.



Alom eventually escaped the scene.



His chief election agent, Md Elias, accused activists of the ruling Awami League of leading the attack.



Hero Alam, who was injured in the sudden attack, was taken to Better Life Hospital in Rampura in the capital for treatment.



Regarding certain attack on Hero Alam, his representative also announced that they will not accept the election even if they win the by-polls.



Hero Alam, a candidate for Ektara Prateek, has also complained about the expulsion of agents.



Hero Alam also said that it does not matter what the result will be, we will see it till the end. I want to see how much they can torture us. After reporting the matter to the Election Commission, they said that they would look into it. It is not possible to trust them.



Mostafizur Rahman, chief of Banani Police Station, said Alom visited the poll centre with a group of YouTubers around 3:30 pm.



"He got into an argument with people outside the centre. At one point, they began chasing him."

No formal complaint was filed over the matter, said Dhaka's Additional Regional Election Officer Farid Ahmed.



"We heard that Hero Alom was attacked. But we haven't received any written complaint yet."



Returning Officer Munir Hossain Khan is also aware of the incident. "Around five or 10 minutes before the end of voting, I received reports about an attack on the road outside the Banani Bidya Niketan centre," he said.



"The police have been instructed to find out what actually happened. We will take the next step after investigating the matter."



Earlier, the social media personality alleged that his agents were barred from entering poll centres.

"People are being thrown out of poll centres when they say they are affiliated with the ektara [Alom's election symbol] or Hero Alom," he said while visiting the Banani Model School voting station.



"This means that there is an effort to stamp votes for one particular side."



Alom, however, was not able to cast a ballot in the election as he is registered to vote in Bogura. However, he visited various centres to assess the situation.



Despite concerns about 'vote rigging' and the abuse of agents, Alom cut a defiant figure. "Whether I accept the result or not is another thing. But I will be here until the very end."



"We want to see how much they can oppress me. If votes are forcefully stamped, the people of the country will see that, along with all the other injustices against me."



Although Hero Alam has many complaints about the election, there is no complaint about Mohammad A Arafat, the nominated boat symbol candidate of Awami League.



Besides, Md Ashraful Islam Alam will file a case in connection with the attack on Dhaka-17 constituencies after the boycott was announced at his election office at Mahanagar Housing Society on Monday evening.



Alam claimed that this attack was 'pre-planned'. Besides, Hero Alam also said that he will write to all embassies including the European Union, the United States as well.



The representative of Hero Alam further said, we gave agents in most centers. Many centers did not allow our agents to enter. They have been expelled from many places. Mobiles have been snatched away.



Around 3:00 pm we went to visit Banani Bidyaniketan Centre. There were four of us and media peoples.



Hero Alam was kicked like a football there, where the police played a silent role, it was despicable.



Regarding attack on Hero Alam, Awami League nominated candidate Mohammad A Arafat said, I have heard and known about the incident that happened with a candidate. Given that I think it is very undesirable. Elections were going on very smoothly throughout the day, I don't think there was any need for such an unexpected incident at the last minute. This seems to be an attempt by someone to make the election controversial.



