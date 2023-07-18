Video
Voter turnout 12-14 pc in Dhaka-17 by-polls: EC

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Staff Correspondent


Election Commissioner (EC) Alamgir Hossain said that 12-14 per cent voters cast votes in Dhaka-17 seat by-election.  

EC Alamgir Hossain said this in response to questions from journalists at the Agargaon election building in the capital on Monday afternoon.
Alamgir further said the polling of the Dhaka-17 seat by-election was fair and peaceful. We haven't seen any untoward incident so far.

When asked about the attack on independent candidate Hero Alam, he said that voting was held in 24 centres. With the situation of one centre, it cannot be said that the election was not fair. The thing is, we don't know the exact situation yet.  We have come across some isolated information.

EC Alamgir said, he (Hero Alam) tried to enter the centre with many supporters.  He was accompanied by many other YouTubers, about 70 people. He was then blocked at the gate. It is said that you can enter with your agent or four or five people. The rest were sent back from the centre. Nothing happened at the polling station. When he came to the road, someone chased him, it is a very sad incident.  We have directed the police to conduct a fair investigation. Some are already been arrested.

The Commissioner said, "We have not received any such complaint so far. We have visited many centers.

 Now you are complaining. YouTubers cannot enter the center. Journalists who have been given an EC card can enter. This can happen in three out of 124 centres, so it cannot be said that the voting was not fair.

Earlier, independent candidate Hero Alam was beaten up at the Banani Bidyaniketan School and College centre in the afternoon, despite peaceful elections throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal left the election building soon after Hero Alam was beaten up.

Incidentally, the polling for Dhaka-17 seat by-election was held Monday. Total 8 eligible candidate including Hero Alam and Mohammad A Arafat of Awami League are contesting in this election.


