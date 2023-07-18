Functional literacy rate (7+years) in the country is 62.92pc: BBS







The functional literacy rate among people aged between 11-45 years in the country is however, 73.69 percent in 2023 which was 53.70 percent in 2011.



Such functional literacy rate among the population aged between 7-14 years is now 72.97 percent which is, however, 60.77 percent among population aged 15 years and above.

These were revealed at a report publishing ceremony of "Literacy Assessment Survey (LAS) to Monitor Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Project" held at the auditorium of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on Monday.



The BBS earlier conducted such survey in 2008 on pilot basis and then again on a wider scale in 2011. This was the 3rd time the BBS conducted such LAS.



According to the survey conducted from March 1, 2020 to March 2023, the functional literacy rate in the country in between 7-14 years of age is 72.97 percent which is, however, 60.77 percent among the people aged 15 years and above.



The functional literacy rate among the male, female and transgender (Hijra) communities aged 7 years and above is 62.92 percent. The functional literacy rate aged between 11 years and 45 years is now 60.77 percent which was 53.70 percent in 2011.



Planning Minister MA Mannan spoke at the report publishing ceremony as the chief guest while Statistics and Informatics Division Secretary Dr Shahnaz Arefin, additional director General of the Directorate of Primary Education Dr Uttam Kumar Das spoke as the special guests presided over by Director General of the BBS Md Motiar Rahman.



Deputy director general of the BBS Porimal Chandra Basu gave the address of welcome while LAS project director Mostafa Ashrafuzzaman made a power-point presentation on the findings of the survey.



Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Mannan said that in his term as the Planning Minister, he has found significant positive changes in the operations of the Statistics and Informatics Division (SID) as the BBS under it has been able to deliver data and statistics maintaining timeliness and maintaining due quality. "But, more needs to be done,"



Citing the survey findings, he said that the trend of girl's education has increased in the country over the years due to the various time befitting steps of the government.



The Planning Minister also suggested to disseminate the survey findings to all the deputy commissioners, police supers, UNOs, upazila parishad chairmen to have better understanding as well as to conduct such survey in every five years.



Statistics and Informatics Division Secretary Dr Shahnaz Arefin said that if the LAS could be conducted in every five years, then it would be possible to deliver such vital statistics to the policy makers for framing time befitting policies.



Mentioning that the BBS always tries to project accurate data in a timely manner, she said adding that their such efforts would continue in the future also.



The latest survey findings showed that the functional literacy rate among males aged between 11-45 years is 74.10 percent which was 56.90 percent in 2011. The functional literacy rate among females aged between 11-45 years in 2023 is 73.25 percent which was 50.20 percent in 2011.



The functional literacy rate among the rural people aged between 11-45 years in 2023 is 70.54 percent which was 50.60 percent in 2011. The functional literacy rate among the urban people in the same aged group people in 2023 is 80.35 percent which was 65.60 percent in 2011.



The latest survey findings also showed that among the 11-45 age group people, the percentage of people having no literacy is 16.08 percent, having slight literacy is 10.22 percent, having initial level of literacy is 20.66 percent and having higher level of literacy is 53.03 percent.



To determine the functional literacy rate, each of the sample or individual had to give an examination of 100 marks and the literacy rate was determined having minimum 50 marks. �BSS



