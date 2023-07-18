PM meets 14-party leaders today







It will be after 16 months that Sheikh Hasina would meet the leaders of ruling alliance.



Rashed Khan Menon,MP, senior leader of the alliance and President of the Workers Party of Bangladesh, told reporters that the 14-party alliance leaders have been invited to meet the Prime Minister.

Alliance sources said that the meeting will discuss about the next general election to decide what to do to counter BNP and its allies in the one-point movement to oust the government.



Sheikh Hasina will also discuss with the alliance leaders how to reactivate the alliance to deal with the current situation and the crisis in public life.



Sheikh Hasina held her last meeting with the leaders of 14-party alliance on March 15, 2022, almost three years after she became Prime Minister for the third consecutive term after the 2018 general election.



In the meeting, Sheikh Hasina decided to participate in the 12th general election and took the initiative to reduce the distance among the alliance partners.



Two top leaders of each alliance partner have been invited to today's meeting.



President and General Secretary or Convener and Joint Convener of the allied parties have been invited to attend the meeting with the Prime Minister.



Some policy makers of Awami League will also attend the meeting, including AL's Advisory Council Member and 14-party alliance coordinator and spokesman Amir Hossain Amu and party General Secretary Obaidul Quader along with some leaders of the advisory council and presidium members.



