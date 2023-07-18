

Arafat elected from Dhaka-17



The result was announced at Banani Bidyaniketan School and College in the capital on Monday evening. Returning officer Monir Hossain Khan announced the result.



As a result of total 50 centres out of 124 centres in the election, independent candidate Md Ashraful Hossain Alam got 5,609 votes. The total number of casted voted turned out 11.51 per cent.

Later, Hero Alam announced an election boycott on allegations of rigging the election including attacking him and not allowing the agents to enter the centre.



Voter turnout in Dhaka-17 by-election was not high. Though the atmosphere was peaceful from the start of polling till afternoon, Ektar symbol candidate Hero Alam was beaten up shortly before 4:00pm.



Besides, no untoward incident was reported in the remaining local government elections.



Besides, Md Ashraful Islam Alam will file a case in connection with the attack on Dhaka-17 constituencies after the boycott was announced at his election office at Mahanagar Housing Society on Monday evening.



Alam claimed that this attack was 'pre-planned'. Besides, Hero Alam also said that he will write to all embassies including the European Union, the United States as well.



Earlier, polling started at 8:00am and ended at 4:00pm.



Awami League nominated candidate Mohammad A Arafat was elected privately in the by-election of Dhaka-17 seat. He got 28,816 votes.The result was announced at Banani Bidyaniketan School and College in the capital on Monday evening. Returning officer Monir Hossain Khan announced the result.As a result of total 50 centres out of 124 centres in the election, independent candidate Md Ashraful Hossain Alam got 5,609 votes. The total number of casted voted turned out 11.51 per cent.Later, Hero Alam announced an election boycott on allegations of rigging the election including attacking him and not allowing the agents to enter the centre.Voter turnout in Dhaka-17 by-election was not high. Though the atmosphere was peaceful from the start of polling till afternoon, Ektar symbol candidate Hero Alam was beaten up shortly before 4:00pm.Besides, no untoward incident was reported in the remaining local government elections.Besides, Md Ashraful Islam Alam will file a case in connection with the attack on Dhaka-17 constituencies after the boycott was announced at his election office at Mahanagar Housing Society on Monday evening.Alam claimed that this attack was 'pre-planned'. Besides, Hero Alam also said that he will write to all embassies including the European Union, the United States as well.Earlier, polling started at 8:00am and ended at 4:00pm.