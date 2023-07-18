Long-term financing to export industries assured







The facility is largely aimed at providing foreign-currency soft loans with lower interest rates with long tenure to the exporters, enterprises and other private-sector firms to procure capital machinery, meet expenses related to their installation, and expand or set up new manufacturing industries.



In a circular issued on Sunday (July 16), the central bank announced that a borrower involved in manufacturing sector will be able to take foreign-exchange funds.

"Maturity of the loans will be three to 10 years, including the grace period which will be determined by banks based on the projected timing of the cash inflows of individual projects. However, the grace period will not be more than one year," it said.



The circular stated, "An indicative pricing range of 180-day average SOFR plus 0.25 per cent to 1.25 per cent would be applicable to the PFIs. The Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) is a benchmark interest rate for dollar-denominated derivatives and loans that replaced the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIOR)."



The $500 million LTFF programme under Financial Sector Support Project (FSSP) helped get access to long-term financing in foreign currency for the capital-intensive manufacturing firms in Bangladesh. This project period was over recently--amid greater needs for the greenback for the import of costly capital goods and raw materials.



To further mitigate the ongoing dollar crisis, Bangladesh Bank introduced the BB-LTFF (Bank Borrowing Long-Term Financing Facility) which is expected to alleviate the pressures faced by borrowers and lenders alike, providing a positive impact on the prevailing dollar crisis.



With these new initiatives in place, the central bank seeks to create a more stable and conducive environment for borrowers and lenders, while addressing the economic challenges posed by the dollar crisis.



Hoping to see a positive impact on the ongoing dollar crunch, a central bank official said, "If you want to take a loan from foreign banks now, as per the rules of the central bank, a maximum SOFR plus 3 percent interest can be paid. However, the problem occurs when a long-term loan is sought. To address the issue, BB-LTFF has been launched."



According to BB, the banks will determine their own loan interest rates to the borrowers by considering their cost of borrowing and operational expenses, plus a reasonable risk-adjusted spread and profit margin to be in the range of 1 percent to2 percent above the cost of funds.



An individual borrower can apply for BB-LTFF for any amount not exceeding a maximum threshold limit of $5 million through a single bank and for any amount not exceeding a maximum threshold of $10 million under syndicated financing through two or more banks.



Among other qualifications, banks must have a minimum rating of three or better CAMELS ratings determined by the BB, must have less than 8 percent non-performing loan (NPL), and meet the minimum regulatory capital adequacy requirement to be eligible to participate in the fund.



Emphasising that all banks will not be able to avail of the facility, the official explained that banks having a large number of classified loans will not get loans from here.



"The BB-LTFF loan will be available to those banks which have a reputation for good governance andlow NPL. This means, traders must take the bank's reputation into consideration to receivea loan under the scheme."



The scheme is also expected to facilitate the purchase of ocean-going vessels and specialised transport vehicles supporting the transportation of goods manufactured in the country and establishing businesses that comply with environmental and social standards will be facilitated.



