

Dengue: Record 8 deaths in a day



Besides, 1,589 patients were admitted to hospital in last 24 hours. Among the affected, 847 patients were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 742 were admitted to different hospitals outside Dhaka.



A total of 5,441 dengue patients are under treatment in various public and private hospitals of the country.

There are currently 3,347 dengue patients in Dhaka and 2,094 dengue patients in different hospitals outside Dhaka.



This year, total 22,467 patients have been admitted to the hospital and received treatment for dengue.

Among them, 14,697 people have received treatment in Dhaka and 7,770 people outside Dhaka.



In between the total affected patients, 16,912 people recovered and returned home. Where 11,263 in Dhaka and 5,649 outside Dhaka recovered and returned home. Total of 114 patients have died due to dengue this year.



