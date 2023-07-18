Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 July, 2023, 8:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dengue: Record 8 deaths in a day

1,589 more hospitalised  

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
Staff Correspondent

Dengue: Record 8 deaths in a day

Dengue: Record 8 deaths in a day

Total 8 patients died of dengue from 8:00am on Sunday to 8:00am on Monday (in one day). This is the highest number of dengue deaths in a single day.

Besides, 1,589 patients were admitted to hospital in last 24 hours. Among the affected, 847 patients were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 742 were admitted to different hospitals outside Dhaka.

A total of 5,441 dengue patients are under treatment in various public and private hospitals of the country.  

There are currently 3,347 dengue patients in Dhaka and 2,094 dengue patients in different hospitals outside Dhaka.

This year, total 22,467 patients have been admitted to the hospital and received treatment for dengue.  
Among them, 14,697 people have received treatment in Dhaka and 7,770 people outside Dhaka.

In between the total affected patients, 16,912 people recovered and returned home. Where 11,263 in Dhaka and 5,649 outside Dhaka recovered and returned home. Total of 114 patients have died due to dengue this year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GK Shamim gets 10yrs in jail for money laundering
Major reshuffle in police
China logs 52.2 Celsius as extreme weather rewrites records
Scorching heatwaves set to break records around the globe
BNP allowed to hold road marches today, tomorrow without using loudspeakers
Dhaka-17 MP candidate Hero Alam attacked
Voter turnout 12-14 pc in Dhaka-17 by-polls: EC
Functional literacy rate (7+years) in the country is 62.92pc: BBS


Latest News
Quit now, people don't want to see you in power anymore: Fakhrul tells govt
Bangladesh 'A' beat Afghanistan 'A' to seal semi-final spot
Bangladesh: Record 13 die of dengue as situation takes alarming turn
BNP, police clash in Pirojpur leaves 20 injured
Over 100 injured in BNP, police clash in Feni
Two JMB men get 17 years jail in Khulna
Ideal College student killed as he refused to give phone to muggers
Ex-BGB man killed in Gopalganj road accident
Maitree Power Plant-2 to be opened during PM's India visit
Kamal invites Indian FM to witness socio-economic development of Bangladesh
Most Read News
Problems and prospects for Rupee-Taka trade
EDOTCO, ActionAid to provide solar energy to 50 child dev centres
BD's UN event calls for South-South ties to bridge digital divide
GK Shamim jailed for 10 years
Hero Alam attacked during by-polls to Dhaka-17
Supreme Court to hear Dr Yunus's petition on July 23
Student ‘beaten to death’ by teachers, 4 held
Ideal College student stabbed dead 'by muggers'
EC monitoring elections through CCTV cameras
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft