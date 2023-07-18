He rejects writ of convict’s family







There is no legal bar to execute the convicts following the High Court order, lawyer concerned opined.



The HC bench comprising Justice Bhishmadev Chakrabortty and Justice Ali Reza rejected the petition saying that there is no scope to hold hearing on the writ petition as the Appellate Division has already rejected a review petition in this regard on May 2.

Earlier, in April last year, the Appellate Division upheld the death sentence of Rajshahi University's associate professor Mia Mohammad Mohiuddin for killing university's senior fellow professor S Taher Ahmed.



The 59-year-old geology and mining professor, Taher, went missing on February 1, 2006 and the police recovered his body from a septic tank behind his house on the campus on February 3, 2006.



The Appellate Division also upheld the death sentence of Taher's house caretaker Jahangir Alam and the life imprisonment given by the lower court to Jahangir's brother Abdus Salam and Salam's brother-in-law Nazmul Alam.



A six-member bench chaired by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique pronounced the verdict after rejecting the separate appeals filed by the convicts.



