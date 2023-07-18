Attack on Hero Alam proves AL's bankruptcy: Fakhrul





BNP Secretary General Fakrhul Islam Alamgir said on Monday that the attack on Hero Alam proved the bankruptcy of Awami League's politics.



Speaking as the chief guest at a youth rally in Khulna, organised by the Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Fakhrul said that Awami League can't even tolerate Hero Alam.





As a candidate Hero Alam visited a polling station during the voting though there were hardly any voters, when Awami League cadres drove him out, protested Fakhrul.



Not only that, they mercilessly assaulted Hero Alam throwing him down on the road outside the polling station, said Fakhrul.



He bemoaned that a non-political candidate like Hero Alam was admitted to a hospital after being beaten by the ruling party activists.



"What a ridiculous situation they created in Bangladesh! What a mockery of democracy. Even then Awami League leaders don't hesitate to claim loudly that democracy is safe in their hands and that they held good elections in the past," said Fakhrul.



Fakhrul said Mohammad Ali Arafat, a professor and Ph D holder head of a think-tank, is the high-voltage candidate of Awami League in the constituency in which Hero Alam is a contestant as there is no strong political candidate.



He said independent candidate Hero Alam is not a political personality.



"They attacked him," said Fakhrul Thousands of people gathered at the rally 'Tarunner Samabesh' in Khulna city.