Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 July, 2023, 8:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Attack on Hero Alam proves AL's bankruptcy: Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent


BNP Secretary General Fakrhul Islam Alamgir said on Monday that the attack on Hero Alam proved the bankruptcy of Awami League's politics.

Speaking as the chief guest at a youth rally in Khulna, organised by the Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Fakhrul said that Awami League can't even tolerate Hero Alam.
"They attacked him," said Fakhrul Thousands of people gathered at the rally 'Tarunner Samabesh'  in Khulna city.

As a candidate Hero Alam visited a polling station during the voting though there were hardly any voters, when Awami League cadres drove him out, protested Fakhrul.

Not only that, they mercilessly assaulted Hero Alam  throwing him down on the road outside the polling station, said Fakhrul.

He bemoaned that a non-political candidate like Hero Alam was admitted to a hospital after being beaten by the ruling party activists.

"What a ridiculous situation they created in Bangladesh! What a mockery of democracy. Even then Awami League leaders don't hesitate to claim  loudly that democracy is safe in their hands and that they held good elections in the past," said Fakhrul.

Fakhrul said Mohammad Ali Arafat, a professor and Ph D holder head of a think-tank, is the high-voltage candidate of Awami League in the constituency in which Hero Alam is a contestant as there is no strong political candidate.

He said independent candidate Hero Alam is not a political personality.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
He rejects writ of convict’s family
Attack on Hero Alam proves AL's bankruptcy: Fakhrul
Jamaat submits concise appeal statement to SC
Child labour in all sectors must be banned: BHRC Chair
AL starts to sell nomination forms today
SC refuses to stay HC order asking Dr Yunus to payTk 15.39cr in taxes
Kalabati sarees made from banana plant fibre gifted to PM
Campaigns kick off peacefully


Latest News
Quit now, people don't want to see you in power anymore: Fakhrul tells govt
Bangladesh 'A' beat Afghanistan 'A' to seal semi-final spot
Bangladesh: Record 13 die of dengue as situation takes alarming turn
BNP, police clash in Pirojpur leaves 20 injured
Over 100 injured in BNP, police clash in Feni
Two JMB men get 17 years jail in Khulna
Ideal College student killed as he refused to give phone to muggers
Ex-BGB man killed in Gopalganj road accident
Maitree Power Plant-2 to be opened during PM's India visit
Kamal invites Indian FM to witness socio-economic development of Bangladesh
Most Read News
Problems and prospects for Rupee-Taka trade
EDOTCO, ActionAid to provide solar energy to 50 child dev centres
BD's UN event calls for South-South ties to bridge digital divide
GK Shamim jailed for 10 years
Hero Alam attacked during by-polls to Dhaka-17
Supreme Court to hear Dr Yunus's petition on July 23
Student ‘beaten to death’ by teachers, 4 held
Ideal College student stabbed dead 'by muggers'
EC monitoring elections through CCTV cameras
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft