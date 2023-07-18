Video
Cancellation Of Registration

Jamaat submits concise appeal statement to SC

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Staff Correspondent


Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has submitted the concise statement of its appeal before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court against a High Court verdict that scrapped its registration with the Election Commission.

Advocate Muhammad Saifur Rahman, one of the panel lawyers of Jamaat-e-Islami and former joint secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), confirmed the matter to the media on Sunday night.
He said that the concise statement of the appeal has been submitted to the Appellate Division recently. Senior Advocate former Attorney General AJ Muhammad Ali will appear on behalf of the Jamaat.

He will appear before the Supreme Court and Barrister Imran Siddique and Barrister Ehsan Siddique will assist him during the hearing in the apex court.

Earlier on January 31, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court granted Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Isami two months to prepare a concise statement of its appeal against a High Court verdict that scrapped its registration with the Election Commission.

The apex court said if Jamaat-e-Islami could not submit the concise statement in two months, its appeal would be defaulted (dismissed).


