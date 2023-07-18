Child labour in all sectors must be banned: BHRC Chair







"Not only in the household sector, child labour in all sectors is a 'grievous offence'. It should be stopped by any means. The children involved in the labour sector are deprived of their human rights and status. So, I recommend the government that child labour in all sectors must be banned instead of including the list of hazardous work to recognize," he said while addressing a dialogue on 'Inclusion of Domestic Work in hazardous child labour list and existing laws: Progress and Prospect'.



The Action for Social Development (ASD), a non-government organization working in child labour sector, organized the dialogue with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in collaboration with the Educo Bangladesh and Shapla Neer, two other NGOs.

ASD Executive Director MA Karim presided over the event while child labour expert Sarfuddin Khan presented the keynote paper. Shapla Neer's Country Director Tomoko Uchiyama gave welcome address.



Among others, BHRC Fulltime Member Selim Reza, Secretary Narayan Chandra Sarker, Daily Observer Chief Reporter Mohosinul Karim, UNICEF Bangladesh's Child Protection Specialist Shabnaj Jaherin, National Girl Children Advocacy Forum Secretary Nasima Akter Jolly also spoke the programme.



The speakers in the dialogue also emphasized on enacting the Domestic Worker Protection Law to implement the National Domestic Workers Protection Policy, 2010 and Domestic Worker Protection and Welfare Guideline, 2015 and ban the child labour in all sectors.



Kamal Uddin Ahmed said, "It's unfortunate that there's no updated data about the number of children involved with child labour. The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) also ignored the sector in its latest survey conducted on risky child labour, which would be unveiled on July 19. It should not be ignored. We all have to work together to prevent child labour in the country and it should be banned immediately."



BHRC Fulltime Member Selim Reza also opined that as the child labour in all sectors is risky, it must be banned. The must awaiting 'Domestic Worker Protection Law' must be enacted soon keeping the child labour restricted to protect the domestic helps and prevent their interests.

