Tuesday, 18 July, 2023
Netrokona-4 By-Polls

AL starts to sell nomination forms today

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Ruling Awami League (AL) will start selling nomination forms for Netrokona-4 by-election from today.

The aspirants have been advised to collect the nomination forms today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday), according to an AL press release signed by AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua on Sunday night.

The press release said that those interested would be able collect and submit the nomination forms today (Tuesday) and Tomorrow (Wednesday) from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm, from AL President Sheikh Hasina's Dhanmondi Political Office in the capital and also submit the forms there.

The press release said that that aspirants have to  collect and submit the forms personally or by sending their  eligible representatives following proper health protection rules.

The aspirants have been advised not to create gatherings while collecting and submitting their nomination papers.

They have been advised to bring photocopies of their National Identity Cards for collecting nomination forms. The forms must be submitted by 5:00 pm on Wednesday (July 19) at the latest.

The by-election in Netrokona-4 parliament seat became necessary following death of Rebecca Momin, MP, of ruling AL.


