SC refuses to stay HC order asking Dr Yunus to payTk 15.39cr in taxes

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the High Court Divisions order asking Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus to pay Tk 15.39 crore as gift tax to the National Board of Revenue.

The Appellate Division's bench headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique also set July 23 for hearing Yunus' petition seeking permission to appeal against the High Court Division's verdict delivered on May 31.

In the verdict, the HC observed that Yunus was not entitled to be exempted from  gift tax on  Tk 76.73 crores he donated to his own trusts.

In the petition, Yunus prayed for exemption on  tax on Tk 76.73 crores he had donated to three trusts-the Muhammad Yunus Trust, the Yunus Family Trust, and the Yunus Centre-in the assessment years 2011-2014 as per the Gift Tax Act 1990.

He submitted that the trusts were created to maintain himself and his family members, along with other philanthropic and charitable activities on a limited scale.

Yunus submitted that he donated his income from lectures he had delivered at seminars held outside Bangladesh.

While examining Yunus' income tax returns for  2014, the Deputy Commissioner of Tax in Dhaka observed that Yunus' donations were taxable under the Gift Tax Act 1990.

On Monday, the High Court Division started hearing Yunus' petition seeking to scrap the proceeding in the labour law violation case against him.

A bench of Justice Md Ruhul Quddus and Justice Ashish Ranjan Das adjourned the hearing until Tuesday morning as Yunus' lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun's argument remained incomplete.


