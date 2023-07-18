Video
Home Back Page

Ctg-10 By-Polls

Campaigns kick off peacefully

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, July 17: By-election in Chattogram-10 constituency would be held on July 30, five candidates in the run are trying to woo the voters peacefully since monday.

Five candidates include, ruling Awami League's  Mohiuddin Bacchu.

Regional Election Officer and Returning Officer Muhammad Hasanuzzaman told the Daily Observer on Monday that he received no complaints of violation of the electoral code of conduct.

The Returning Officer had allotted symbols to the candidates on Wednesday.

Trinamool BNP candidate Deepak Kumar Palit has been allotted Golden Scale, independent candidate Manjurul Islam Bhuiyan received Rocket, ruling Awami League's Md Mohiuddin Bachchu -Boat, Jatiya Party's Md Samsul Alam --Plough and Rashid Mia of Bangladesh Cultural Liberation Alliance -Chhari (Cane).

The parliament seat fell vacant following death of former minister Afsarul Amin, MP, who was a physician Dr Afsarul Amin was elected MP on ruling Awami League's ticket in 2008, 2014 and 2018.

The Election Commission said that it took all the  preparations to hold the by-election on July 30.
The EC has selected  4000 Polling Officers for 156 polling stations with1,251 booths.

It said that 4,88,638 registered voters,  2,39,677 females and  2,48,938 males  are eligible to cast their votes in the by-election.

The Chattogram-10 constituency comprises of  Pahartali and Halishahar thanas of the Chattogram Port City.


