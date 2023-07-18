Covid: 1 death, 80 more cases reported







With the new number, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,465 and caseload to 2,043,657, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



The daily case test positivity rate stood at 4.16 per cent as 1, 925 samples were tested.

The recovery rate also stood at 98.38 per cent. However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent.



