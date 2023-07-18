

Trainee doctors resume protests for pay hike



They are holding out for an allowance of Tk 50,000 and have issued a seven-day ultimatum to the authorities to meet their demands.



Protesters under the banner of the Postgraduate Private Trainee Doctors Association began demonstrating outside the National Museum in Dhaka's Shahbagh at 11 am on Monday.

BSMMU, BCPS postgraduate doctors launch fresh protests for increased allowance

In June, at least 500 physicians attending BSMMU postgraduate residency programmes, who are not on the government payroll and are considered private physicians, launched a demonstration for increased allowances, timely payments and back pay.



The demonstrating doctors sought the prime minister's intervention to settle the standoff with the authorities over their pay.

On Sunday, the government decided to raise the monthly allowance for postgraduate doctors at BSMMU to Tk 25,000.



In an immediate reaction, Dr Jabir Hossain, president of the Postgraduate Trainee Doctors Association, rejected the increase and demanded an increase of up to Tk 50,000 to adjust for current inflation.



Earlier this month, the demonstrating doctors had threatened an indefinite work stoppage from Jul 8 over the "shocking" state of their allowances.



Since then, they have staged a sit-in at Central Shaheed Minar and observed a one-day work abstention. �bdnews24.com



