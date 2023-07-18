JU employees go on sit-in strike demanding job regularisation





JU CorrespondentThe daily wage basis employees of Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Monday went on a sit-in strike demanding job regularisation.The protesters started their programme by standing in front of the new administrative building of the university at 9am.Nasreen Akhtar, a staff of the university's Jahanara Imam Hall, said, "We have been protesting for a long time to demand permanent employment. The authorities assured us several times but our demand did not meet yet."The protesters said that they would not withdraw their strike without getting written assurance from the authorities.Despite several attempts to contact JU Vice Chancellor Prof Nurul Alam and Treasurer Prof Rasheda Akhtar, they did not respond.Earlier, the employees submitted memorandums to the administration three times since 2020 to demand job regularisation and have formed a human chain for the same demand.