DSCC fines 18 establishments in anti-Aedes drive







The DSCC conducted the drives in Shegunbagicha, Motijheel, Paltan, Chakbazar, Sutrapur, Zurain, Sakhhingaon, Demra and Sharifapara areas, said a press release.



In addition, special drives have been conducted in 88 educational institutions, 20 establishments and other institutions under the corporation to destroy breeding sites of Aedes mosquitoes. �BSS

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) in separate drives on Monday fined 23 establishments Taka 2.93 lakh for finding Aedes mosquito larvae in the buildings of those establishments.The DSCC conducted the drives in Shegunbagicha, Motijheel, Paltan, Chakbazar, Sutrapur, Zurain, Sakhhingaon, Demra and Sharifapara areas, said a press release.In addition, special drives have been conducted in 88 educational institutions, 20 establishments and other institutions under the corporation to destroy breeding sites of Aedes mosquitoes. �BSS