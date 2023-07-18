DNCC hospital declared as dengue dedicated one







As part of expansion of healthcare facilities, dengue corners have been opened at every public hospital to handle the mosquito-borne disease, an official release said here on Monday.



Alongside ensuring necessary healthcare facilities, the government also converted some state-run specialized hospitals as dedicated ones to cope with sharply increased dengue patients.

Earlier, the government has fixed Taka 50 as fee instead of Taka 100 to test dengue at public hospitals for the next one month.



The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has opened a control room to oversee overall situations of dengue and introduced hotline numbers - 16263-- to provide treatment facilities in case of emergency. �BSS



