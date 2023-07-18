Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 July, 2023, 8:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DNCC hospital declared as dengue dedicated one

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) hospital with 800-bed capacity has been declared as dedicated one to provide healthcare services exclusively for dengue patients.

As part of expansion of healthcare facilities, dengue corners have been opened at every public hospital to handle the mosquito-borne disease, an official release said here on Monday.

Alongside ensuring necessary healthcare facilities, the government also converted some state-run specialized hospitals as dedicated ones to cope with sharply increased dengue patients.

Earlier, the government has fixed Taka 50 as fee instead of Taka 100 to test dengue at public hospitals for the next one month.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has opened a control room to oversee overall situations of dengue and introduced hotline numbers - 16263-- to provide treatment facilities in case of emergency.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid: 1 death, 80 more cases reported
Trainee doctors resume protests for pay hike
JU employees go on sit-in strike demanding job regularisation
DSCC fines 18 establishments in anti-Aedes drive
DNCC hospital declared as dengue dedicated one
Prez seeks continued Swiss support on Rohingya repatriation
Low voter turnout normal in by-polls: Hasan
Ideal College student stabbed to death by mugger in city


Latest News
Quit now, people don't want to see you in power anymore: Fakhrul tells govt
Bangladesh 'A' beat Afghanistan 'A' to seal semi-final spot
Bangladesh: Record 13 die of dengue as situation takes alarming turn
BNP, police clash in Pirojpur leaves 20 injured
Over 100 injured in BNP, police clash in Feni
Two JMB men get 17 years jail in Khulna
Ideal College student killed as he refused to give phone to muggers
Ex-BGB man killed in Gopalganj road accident
Maitree Power Plant-2 to be opened during PM's India visit
Kamal invites Indian FM to witness socio-economic development of Bangladesh
Most Read News
Problems and prospects for Rupee-Taka trade
EDOTCO, ActionAid to provide solar energy to 50 child dev centres
BD's UN event calls for South-South ties to bridge digital divide
GK Shamim jailed for 10 years
Hero Alam attacked during by-polls to Dhaka-17
Supreme Court to hear Dr Yunus's petition on July 23
Student ‘beaten to death’ by teachers, 4 held
Ideal College student stabbed dead 'by muggers'
EC monitoring elections through CCTV cameras
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft