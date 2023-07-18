Prez seeks continued Swiss support on Rohingya repatriation







He said this when newly appointed Swiss ambassador to Bangladesh Reto Siegfried Renggli presented his credentials to him at Bangabhaban, President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin told reporters.



Welcoming the new ambassador, the president said that Switzerland is making an important contribution to Bangladesh's socio-economic development and its investment here.

He recalled Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's official visit to Switzerland in 1972, saying that Bangabandhu wanted to make Bangladesh Switzerland of the East.



Shahabuddin mentioned about Swiss support and cooperation as a development partner of Bangladesh in the last five years.



He said the bi-lateral relations between the two countries will now turn to trade, investment and economic partnership.



He also expressed the hope that in the coming days the relations between the two countries will reach new heights in various fields including investment. �UNB



