Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 July, 2023, 8:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Prez seeks continued Swiss support on Rohingya repatriation

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday urged Switzerland to continue its support to Bangladesh in its efforts to send Rohingyas back to their homeland Myanmar.

He said this when newly appointed Swiss ambassador to Bangladesh Reto Siegfried Renggli presented his credentials to him at Bangabhaban, President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin told reporters.

Welcoming the new ambassador, the president said that Switzerland is making an important contribution to Bangladesh's socio-economic development and its investment here.

He recalled Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's official visit to Switzerland in 1972, saying that Bangabandhu wanted to make Bangladesh Switzerland of the East.

Shahabuddin mentioned about Swiss support and cooperation as a development partner of Bangladesh in the last five years.

He said the bi-lateral relations between the two countries will now turn to trade, investment and economic partnership.

He also expressed the hope that in the coming days the relations between the two countries will reach new heights in various fields including investment.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid: 1 death, 80 more cases reported
Trainee doctors resume protests for pay hike
JU employees go on sit-in strike demanding job regularisation
DSCC fines 18 establishments in anti-Aedes drive
DNCC hospital declared as dengue dedicated one
Prez seeks continued Swiss support on Rohingya repatriation
Low voter turnout normal in by-polls: Hasan
Ideal College student stabbed to death by mugger in city


Latest News
Quit now, people don't want to see you in power anymore: Fakhrul tells govt
Bangladesh 'A' beat Afghanistan 'A' to seal semi-final spot
Bangladesh: Record 13 die of dengue as situation takes alarming turn
BNP, police clash in Pirojpur leaves 20 injured
Over 100 injured in BNP, police clash in Feni
Two JMB men get 17 years jail in Khulna
Ideal College student killed as he refused to give phone to muggers
Ex-BGB man killed in Gopalganj road accident
Maitree Power Plant-2 to be opened during PM's India visit
Kamal invites Indian FM to witness socio-economic development of Bangladesh
Most Read News
Problems and prospects for Rupee-Taka trade
EDOTCO, ActionAid to provide solar energy to 50 child dev centres
BD's UN event calls for South-South ties to bridge digital divide
GK Shamim jailed for 10 years
Hero Alam attacked during by-polls to Dhaka-17
Supreme Court to hear Dr Yunus's petition on July 23
Student ‘beaten to death’ by teachers, 4 held
Ideal College student stabbed dead 'by muggers'
EC monitoring elections through CCTV cameras
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft