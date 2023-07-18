Ideal College student stabbed to death by mugger in city







Adnan Sayed Rakib, a 17-year-old HSC candidate from Ideal College in Dhaka's Central Road, was attacked near the Sheikh Jamal Club in Dhanmondi around 11pm on Sunday.



Rakib was returning home with a friend from Dhanmondi Lake when they encountered the mugger, according to local police station chief Parvez Islam.

The assailant snatched a mobile phone from them and when Rakib tried to intervene, he stabbed him in the neck.



"A wounded Rakib tried to get home to the Kalabagan Staff Quarters on the other side of the road, but he collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where a doctor declared him dead," said Parvez.



Police recovered Rakib's body afterwards and sent it to Dhaka Medical College Hospital's morgue.



Rakib's father, Md Nurunnabi, is an office aide at the Ministry of Public Administration. He was the youngest among three siblings, Parvez added.



A growing sense of unease gripped residents of Dhaka after a spate of muggings in the city, particularly during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays. �bdnews24.com



