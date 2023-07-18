Abolish street market from Bosila Road







Dhaka is one of the most densely populated cities in Bangladesh. The number of people living here is higher than its capacity. That's why it is very tough to go from one place to another.



The reason is a traffic jam. Every day the office-going people suffer from the horrible traffic jam in every area of Dhaka city.

Bosila Road in the Mohammadpur area is no difference. The Bosila road from Asadgate to Bosila is full with street floating markets. The street markets occupied the majority of the spaces on the road. For this reason, traffic jam is a regular phenomenon in this area. To escape traffic jams, the authorities should take stern actions to abolish the street market from the Bosila road.



Md. Billal Hossen

