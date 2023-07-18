Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 July, 2023, 8:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Euphoric tigers now buckle up for ICC World Cup

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136

Nearly a month long Afghan cricket team's tour of Bangladesh has ended with an impressive show of cricketing performance displayed by the players of the two countries. The host team had stunned the touring team with a remarkable 546 runs victory in the only test match. The determined Afghans made a comeback in the 3 match ODI series with a nail-biting 2-1 victory against the tigers. Finally, in the last T-20 two match series the wounded tigers roared back and clinched the title by securing a 2-0 whitewash.

Even though the ODI series has been lost, hardly anyone can argue with the fact that our tigers have learnt what it takes to win an ODI match much better than in other two formats of the game.

As for the lone test victory, unless the tigers get more opportunities to play international test matches at home and abroad - match temperament, patience or discipline - none of the three would develop further while playing against tougher opponents. And with a much better track record in the T-20 format, tigers still have to go far.

Once again, we profoundly thank both teams for presenting us with firsthand cricketing entertainment while capturing attention of the country's cricket loving audience. At the same time, players of both teams deserve extra thanks for displaying genuine sporting spirit in the field.  

As for the tigers, the home series would always remain with bitter-sweet memories. We have often penned on ensuring consistency in performing and winning matches. That said - reality also demands tigers become more consistent in all formats of the game.         

However, there are victory and defeats in all games and with the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup knocking at the door, it is time for the tigers to buckle up and give their best. It is scheduled to be hosted in India from 5 October to 19 November this year.

It is also time to correct whatever flaws exposed in the home ODI series against Afghanistan.

Positively enough, under the tutelage of a committed and supercharged Sri Lankan coach, the ODI squad apparently seems to be on the right track.

To finish with, it is frequently being predicted that our ODI team will be the biggest-surprise-giving-team in the upcoming ICC Men's World Cup - we expect the tigers to translate the much hyped prediction into reality.

Apart from being a giant killer, our tigers in red & green have an ideal team combination, experienced set of players and a commendable ODI world cup track record - now it is about making the best of similar home ground advantages found in Indian pitches.   

Nothing is impossible in cricket.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Abolish street market from Bosila Road
Euphoric tigers now buckle up for ICC World Cup
Let us also speak out on HIV
Our roads remain deadly as ever
Raise awareness about Down Syndrome
US desire for fair polls in line with PM’s commitment
Prompt actions needed for data protection
Hats off to tigresses for their victory against India


Latest News
Quit now, people don't want to see you in power anymore: Fakhrul tells govt
Bangladesh 'A' beat Afghanistan 'A' to seal semi-final spot
Bangladesh: Record 13 die of dengue as situation takes alarming turn
BNP, police clash in Pirojpur leaves 20 injured
Over 100 injured in BNP, police clash in Feni
Two JMB men get 17 years jail in Khulna
Ideal College student killed as he refused to give phone to muggers
Ex-BGB man killed in Gopalganj road accident
Maitree Power Plant-2 to be opened during PM's India visit
Kamal invites Indian FM to witness socio-economic development of Bangladesh
Most Read News
Problems and prospects for Rupee-Taka trade
EDOTCO, ActionAid to provide solar energy to 50 child dev centres
BD's UN event calls for South-South ties to bridge digital divide
GK Shamim jailed for 10 years
Hero Alam attacked during by-polls to Dhaka-17
Supreme Court to hear Dr Yunus's petition on July 23
Student ‘beaten to death’ by teachers, 4 held
Ideal College student stabbed dead 'by muggers'
EC monitoring elections through CCTV cameras
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft