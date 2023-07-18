Euphoric tigers now buckle up for ICC World Cup







Even though the ODI series has been lost, hardly anyone can argue with the fact that our tigers have learnt what it takes to win an ODI match much better than in other two formats of the game.



As for the lone test victory, unless the tigers get more opportunities to play international test matches at home and abroad - match temperament, patience or discipline - none of the three would develop further while playing against tougher opponents. And with a much better track record in the T-20 format, tigers still have to go far.

Once again, we profoundly thank both teams for presenting us with firsthand cricketing entertainment while capturing attention of the country's cricket loving audience. At the same time, players of both teams deserve extra thanks for displaying genuine sporting spirit in the field.



As for the tigers, the home series would always remain with bitter-sweet memories. We have often penned on ensuring consistency in performing and winning matches. That said - reality also demands tigers become more consistent in all formats of the game.



However, there are victory and defeats in all games and with the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup knocking at the door, it is time for the tigers to buckle up and give their best. It is scheduled to be hosted in India from 5 October to 19 November this year.



It is also time to correct whatever flaws exposed in the home ODI series against Afghanistan.



Positively enough, under the tutelage of a committed and supercharged Sri Lankan coach, the ODI squad apparently seems to be on the right track.



To finish with, it is frequently being predicted that our ODI team will be the biggest-surprise-giving-team in the upcoming ICC Men's World Cup - we expect the tigers to translate the much hyped prediction into reality.



Apart from being a giant killer, our tigers in red & green have an ideal team combination, experienced set of players and a commendable ODI world cup track record - now it is about making the best of similar home ground advantages found in Indian pitches.



Nothing is impossible in cricket.



