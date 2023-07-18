Video
If diversified, our agriculture has more to offer

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 235
S A Korobi

If diversified, our agriculture has more to offer

If diversified, our agriculture has more to offer

Bangladesh currently stands as the 35th biggest economy in the world. Not only that, it dominates virtually all socioeconomic indicators in South Asia. This leap has undoubtedly been miraculous for a country that was the second poorest in the world at the time of its independence, but yet expected given the diligence displayed by succeeding governments over the last decades.

One of such steps that has helped to change the face of this country is boosting its agriculture. Agriculture isn't only for ensuring food supply in Bangladesh but has always been a driving force of employment, poverty reduction, availing foreign exchange and ensuring food security for the whole nation.

After independence, the agriculture sector was centerpiece of Bangladesh's economy. It contributed almost 60% of GDP back then. But it has declined over time, and is currently at 11.50%. But that doesn't imply agriculture GDP has declined in the country rather it has increased 40% in the last decade. Agriculture is still responsible for 40% of employment in the country, mostly a livelihood choice for the poor and marginal people.

The significance of the margin becomes more significant when taking into account that Bangladesh's female participation rate in agriculture exceeds the global average by five percent, as indicated in a recent report by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Bangladesh produces rice, wheat, poultry, meat, maize, fruits and vegetables, cotton, jute, seafood, dairy and fishery goods, among other things. The country has grown tremendously in the production of its staple food rice, making the country self-sufficient in rice production.

If diversified, our agriculture has more to offer

If diversified, our agriculture has more to offer


Bangladesh now stands fourth in rice production, first in hilsha production, third in vegetables and freshwater fish production, sixth in potato production, second in jackfruit, jute, and goat milk production, and eighth in mango and guava production worldwide.

This growth in agriculture is attributed to the hardworking farmers and laborers in the country which also has been complimented by sound and adaptive strategies implied by the governments. Introduction of high-yielding varieties (HYV) and modern agricultural technologies such as axial flow pumps, reapers, seed fertilizer drills, adequate irrigation through shallow and deep tube wells, subsidies on fertilizers, flexible credit or lending programs, subsidy on fertilizers and overall strengthening of rural infrastructure has been some of the game-changing policies for the country's agriculture.

Bangladesh has also shown wisdom in dealing with factors such as salinity, droughts, floods, and natural calamities that often hamper agricultural activities- approaching different projects based on regional demands. Ministry of Agriculture with the U.S. and the International Fertilizer Development Center (IFDC) has recently launched "Feed the Future: Bangladesh Climate Smart Agriculture Activity, a five-year project of $35 million that will assist smallholder farmers in the country's southern areas adopt climate-smart agriculture techniques like incorporating improved seeds and smart fertilizer usage to save on fertilizer subsidies to increase crop yields.

Indeed, Bangladesh has a lot of agricultural potential that can be capitalized further. However, with a growing population that is expected to reach 200 million by 2050 and arable land depleting at a pace of 1 percent each year, the agricultural sector appears to be in trouble. Already, 64% of Bangladesh's land surface is under cultivation, where farmers practice multiple cropping throughout seasons. However, whether it will be enough to feed an additional 35 million people over the next two decades is questionable.

Along with that despite having a growing agricultural sector, Bangladesh still isn't sufficient in food. In 2021, it imported agricultural products of $10,334 but only exported agri-goods of $1586  which creates a huge trade deficit hampering the overall economy. The country hasn't also been able to ensure food security for its whole population as much of its poorer population's protein consumption is still low in spite of the boom in the fisheries sector.

So, Bangladesh must diversify and optimise its agriculture to fulfill the growing demands of its people and economy, as well as to combat the difficulties of climate change, population growth, and limited arable land. There are several chances; it is up to the country to make the most of them.

Bangladesh needs to revamp itself with new and improved agricultural equipment and technologies. Advanced seeds, dairy, fish processing equipment, and agriculture infrastructures such as silos and cold storage need to be available all over the country.

The country should also gear up towards climate-adoptive strategies as the impending climate change is a big blow to its agriculture, threatening the sector's viability over the next 50 years.To ensure long-term food security, it must invest in developing new agricultural technologies, such as salt-tolerant or submergence-tolerant seed varieties.

Bangladesh can collaborate with Nordic countries that are going through a green transition. It has already joined a collaborative project with the Netherlands, named RECSA - short for Climate Smart Agriculture for a Resilient Coastal Bangladesh, that is researching on solutions to ensure water security and agricultural practices that can withstand the changing climate patterns for coastal agriculture. Swiss NGO Helvetas is also active in the southern region of Bangladesh to help the people deal with the adverse impacts of climate change with sustainable farming methods such as the usage of climate-resilient seeds and organic fertilizers.

Genetic engineering has a variety of great opportunities in Bangladesh. There is a huge scope to increase domestic production of cotton. Agribiotechnology has been utilized by India to produce huge amounts of cotton that are contributing to its export industry. Bangladesh,one of the biggest importers of cotton, should also take this route.

Inadequacies in market infrastructure,value chains and services have hampered the Agro-processing industry as well as the cultivation of high-value crops that have great export potential. Fiscal and budgetary support and investment in manufacturing and infrastructure are needed by both government and private sector to push these industries in the right direction.

Lastly, Bangladesh needs to engage more youth in its agriculture sector. Although a huge percentage of Bangladesh's population is involved in agriculture, there's a noticeable unemployment rate among young people. So, the sector can provide a huge opportunity for employment for the youth. Low-wage and severe manual labor mostly disinterests youth to pursue careers in traditional farming. It must be encouraged by collaborative investment.

The writer is a student, Peace and Conflict Studies (MSS), Dhaka University


