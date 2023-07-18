

Our English teaching system should be changed



Thousands of students who have completed secondary and higher levels with great results in English subjects failed to get admitted to the university or get very poor marks on the university admission tests.



Why do most students cannot do good at university admission in English subjects?

After the completion of secondary and high secondary education, many students do not show much-awaited brilliant performance in higher education, even at the admission test.



Some can speak fluently but don't write innovatively and some can write well but do not sense the meaning after listening to any speech. It's nothing but the impact of a faulty education system in our country. Hundreds and thousands of students are victims of this current English education system.



The existing system is direly unsuccessful to bring about perfect English learners and produce efficient speakers or writers in the English language. Those lacking disastrously reflect at the admission test at different renowned universities and bars in the competition of pursuing overseas advanced degrees.



In the face of rising demand, a lot of higher educational institutions have increased over the last couple of decades. No doubt, the quantity of education is more than the satisfaction or target, but a big concern is behind the quality.



Today, I like to shed some light on the student assessment process in the English language relating to the basic competencies assessment process of the current education system in Bangladesh.



For example, English is a literature and language which is learnt at every level as a compulsory subject.



What are the objectives of English learning as a language? Alike English, all languages, commonly, have four basic competencies:



Reading: To develop the ability to read with comprehension. Speaking: Students will be capable of making a meaningful conversation and can negotiate with words of his/her own. Listening: Students will be able to comprehend the meaning of the text or speech by reading or listening Writing: The teaching-learning ultimately forces the learners toward a self-writing skill, learners become enabled to express his/her thoughts through free handwriting.



Since the above-mentioned core objectives of English language learning, the assessment process should be in place as an in-built system comprising all components.



But what is the reality of the teaching-learning method of the English language in our curriculum? In our traditional education system, somehow, only writing competencies are assessed in the conventional examination system.



Our students can focus on only their writing competencies for 3 to 4 hours in the examination hall, nothing else. So, what about the remaining three such as reading, speaking and listening competencies go unlearnt?



The days are changing, as the blessing of modern science and technology, now we have a lot of scope to scrutinize a learner considering all competencies as a learner of the language.



As a part of reading competencies, all learners must face the concrete process of reading skills. At first, they read a passage and recorded then they have to listen to what they read aloud. In this process, the learners can find out their own syntax, and pronunciation along with areas of development in stress and intonation for enhancing more fluencies.



By organizing more debating completion on English a student gradually undergoes a fluent speaker. Of course, we have to allocate a minimum of 15 marks for the language test in the marks script.



We can incorporate a prior recorded speech through the audio device in the classroom and after listening to the audio the students may evaluate their listening by asking several questions on the topic. This competency counted as an inseparable part of the teaching-learning process. They learn through enjoyment. When a student learns from enjoyment, this learning lasts longer than others.



At the same time, the assessment process must be integrated into the quarterly or yearly assessment system.



At all stages, the facilitators/teachers instruct the learners/students in English so that it boosts the skills using informal or conversational dialogue in English.



For the present education system, in most cases, what our learners are learning is not assessed through the systemic process incorporated into the traditional examination or evaluation methods. That's why teachers are not getting interested in learning, on the other hand, the students are learning all the competencies of a language accordingly and eventually, they confront a difficulty on the path to achieving advanced education.



It's time to revise the English teaching-learning system e.g., curriculum, and textbooks and equip it with advanced teaching aide materials to compete with other nations. Considering the demand and practicality of life, we need to blend the learning and learning-outcomes assessment methods. The world is changing forever, we have to do so to pace with emerging new education methodologies and techniques.



The writer is a humanitarian worker and climate activist

