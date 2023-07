KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, July 17: Sree Monanjay Krishna Dutta, publication editor of Kawkhali Sree Guru Sangha Bangladesh in the district and president of Dhaka Unit of the organization, died at a hospital in India on Sunday noon. He was 67.



Kawkhali Sree Guru Sangha Bangladesh expressed deep grief at the death of Monanjay Krishna Dutta.