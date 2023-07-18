Video
Tuesday, 18 July, 2023
Countryside

Five shops burnt in Habiganj

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our correspondent

HABIGANJ July 17: Five shops were gutted by fire in Madhabpur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The incident took place at Montola Bazar in the upazila at around 10 am.

Local sources said the fire began from a grocery shop at the market, and it soon engulfed the adjacent shops.

On information, the fire service personnel from Madhabpur Station rushed in and controlled the blaze with the help of locals and police.

The fire might have originated from electric short circuit.

The affected traders claimed that goods worth about Tk 30 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.

Madhabpur Fire Service Station Senior Official Montush Kumar Mondal confirmed the incident.


