Three found dead in Pabna, Khulna, Tangail







SANTHIA, PABNA: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her residence in Santhia Upazila of the district on Sunday night.



The deceased was identified as Hafiza Khatun, 28, daughter of Hablu Molla, a resident of Haria Village under Nagdemra Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Hafiza Khatun got married with one Jahangir Alam, 35, son of Gafur Molla of Ratankandi Village in Shahjadpur Upazila of Sirajganj District, about 12 years back. A few days after the marriage, Hafiza started living in her parents' house. Hafiza's husband lives in Faridpur for work purpose. On Sunday noon, he came to visit his wife and children in Haria Village. At that time, the couple had an altercation over family issues. Later on, Hafiza's elder daughter Jannatul saw the body of her mother hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 5 pm and started screaming.



Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body at around 10 pm on Sunday and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Monday morning.



However, the law enforcers have detained the deceased's husband for questioning.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Santhia Police Station (PS) Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.



KHULNA: Police recovered the decomposed dead body of a public prosecutor (PP) of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) from a pond adjacent to the Kazibacha River in Batiaghata Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.



The deceased was identified as Advocate Lutful Kabir Newaz, 58, hailed from Aduler Mor area under Rupsha Upazila in the district.



Rupsha River Police Outpost OC Sheikh Md Nurul Islam said, on information, police rushed to there and recovered the decomposed body with severe injury marks on its head and different parts.



"The body might be reached to the pond from the Kazibacha River by floating in the tidal water on Sunday. The pond is being used as a fish hatchery, and it is adjacent to the Kazbachha River," he said.



Police also seized his National Identity Card and mobile phone from his pocket.



Special PP of Khulna Divisional ACC Khondokar Mujibur Rahman said that his colleague was missing since Wednesday. He could not remark anything instantly behind the killing of his junior colleague.



Batiaghata PS OC Showkot Kabir said, the body was handed over to his family members after an autopsy.

A case was filed with Batiaghata PS in this regard, the OC added.



MADHUPUR, TANGAIL: The body of a missing teenage girl was recovered from the Bangshai River in Madhupur Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.



The deceased was identified as Afsana Mimi, 18, daughter of Abul Hossain, a resident of Kuralia Village in the upazila.



The girl's father school teacher Abul Hossain said Mimi became mentally unbalanced after failing to appear in the SSC test examination from local Kuralia BK High School. So she had to be chained. On Sunday afternoon, she was unchained. Then Mimi went missing from their house when her mother went to get her clothes to bathe her.



Later on, locals spotted her body floating in the nearby Bangsai River in the evening.



Being informed, the family members recovered the body from the river.



Three people including two females were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Pabna, Khulna and Tangail, on Sunday.SANTHIA, PABNA: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her residence in Santhia Upazila of the district on Sunday night.The deceased was identified as Hafiza Khatun, 28, daughter of Hablu Molla, a resident of Haria Village under Nagdemra Union in the upazila.Police and local sources said Hafiza Khatun got married with one Jahangir Alam, 35, son of Gafur Molla of Ratankandi Village in Shahjadpur Upazila of Sirajganj District, about 12 years back. A few days after the marriage, Hafiza started living in her parents' house. Hafiza's husband lives in Faridpur for work purpose. On Sunday noon, he came to visit his wife and children in Haria Village. At that time, the couple had an altercation over family issues. Later on, Hafiza's elder daughter Jannatul saw the body of her mother hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 5 pm and started screaming.Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.Being informed, police recovered the body at around 10 pm on Sunday and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Monday morning.However, the law enforcers have detained the deceased's husband for questioning.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Santhia Police Station (PS) Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.KHULNA: Police recovered the decomposed dead body of a public prosecutor (PP) of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) from a pond adjacent to the Kazibacha River in Batiaghata Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.The deceased was identified as Advocate Lutful Kabir Newaz, 58, hailed from Aduler Mor area under Rupsha Upazila in the district.Rupsha River Police Outpost OC Sheikh Md Nurul Islam said, on information, police rushed to there and recovered the decomposed body with severe injury marks on its head and different parts."The body might be reached to the pond from the Kazibacha River by floating in the tidal water on Sunday. The pond is being used as a fish hatchery, and it is adjacent to the Kazbachha River," he said.Police also seized his National Identity Card and mobile phone from his pocket.Special PP of Khulna Divisional ACC Khondokar Mujibur Rahman said that his colleague was missing since Wednesday. He could not remark anything instantly behind the killing of his junior colleague.Batiaghata PS OC Showkot Kabir said, the body was handed over to his family members after an autopsy.A case was filed with Batiaghata PS in this regard, the OC added.MADHUPUR, TANGAIL: The body of a missing teenage girl was recovered from the Bangshai River in Madhupur Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.The deceased was identified as Afsana Mimi, 18, daughter of Abul Hossain, a resident of Kuralia Village in the upazila.The girl's father school teacher Abul Hossain said Mimi became mentally unbalanced after failing to appear in the SSC test examination from local Kuralia BK High School. So she had to be chained. On Sunday afternoon, she was unchained. Then Mimi went missing from their house when her mother went to get her clothes to bathe her.Later on, locals spotted her body floating in the nearby Bangsai River in the evening.Being informed, the family members recovered the body from the river.