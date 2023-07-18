Video
Home Countryside

Six nabbed for stealing transformers in Feni

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Our Correspondent

FENI, July 17: Police arrested six people for stealing transformers from Daganbhuiyan Upazila in the district on Sunday night.

Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Shahadat Hossain confirmed the matter in a press conference held at the SP office in the district town on Monday noon.

The arrested are: Jashim Uddin, 40, of Senbag Upazila, Md Kamal, 31, Ilias, 26, and Borhan Uddin, 28, residents of Sudharam Police Station (PS) in Noakhali; Md Khokon, 35, of Borhanuddin Upazila in Bhola; and Sabuj, 27, of Chandraganj PS in Laxmipur.  

Police sources said at least 10 transformers were stolen in Daganbhuiyan Upazila recently.

Deputy General Manager (GM) of Daganbhuiyan Zonal Office Muhammad Jahangir Alam and Assistant GM Rashedul Islam along with other officials lodged several complaints with the PS in this connection.
 
Following this, the law-enforcers arrested the six after conducting separate drives in different areas.  

However, the arrested were sent to jail on Monday following a court order, the ASP added.
Assistant SP Taslim Hossain of Sonagazi-Daganbhuiyan Circle was also present at the press conference.


