Boral stores no water this rainy season







Once, the river had strong current. Now it has turned waterless. The river stores water in the rainy season yearly. But this year it has been different. Flood water has appeared in some places in the upazila. But it is yet to start entering the Boral. The Boral is linked with the Padma River.



After losing navigability, the river has turned into crop lands. Different crops have been farmed on its bed.

According to field sources, the river has lost its navigability due to upstream irrigation dyke, unplanned dyke at the mouth, and more than one communication bridges. The navigation crisis has also been caused due to lack of usual water in the Padma.



Different installations have been raised on both banks of the river. Accumulated sediments have raised its bed. Its char lands have been grabbed.



Originating from Charghat point in Rajshahi as the branch of the Padma the Boral River has fallen into the Jamuna River at Nakalia point after meeting the Hurasagor River via Bagha, Bagatipara, Baraigram, Chatmohor, Bhangura and flowing over Faridpur Upazila via Baghabari. The river has crossed about 22-kilometre over Bagatipara.



Once for communication facilities, important installations including Jamnagor Bazar, Tamaltala Bazar, Bagatipara Thana Bhaban, and Dayarampur Cantonment were raised.



Besides, many fishing villages grew up for numerous fishermen.



In 1981-82 financial year, an unplanned dyke was built at the origin mouth of Charghat by the Water Development Board. It halted the normal flow of the river. It has also been caused due to sluice gates at different points.



Shallow tube-wells have been installed on the river bed for irrigating IRRI-Boro paddy.



All business establishments on its banks are set to disappear. Boral bank dwellers demanded re-dredging the river soon.



