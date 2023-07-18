Video
Tuesday, 18 July, 2023
Home Countryside

Two companies fined after Aedes larvae found in Rajshahi

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent


RAJSHAHI, July 17: A mobile court here on Saturday fined two companies in the city as Aedes Mosquito larvae were found in their workplaces.
The mobile court fined them a total of TK 30,000 at around 11 am.
Moshiur Rahman, executive magistrate and secretary of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC), confirmed the matter.
He said, "A drive was conducted in Bhadra Mor area of the city in the morning under the supervision of the RCC and the health department to prevent dengue. At that time, Ad Deen Properties and Babul Filling Station were fined Tk 10,000 and Tk 20,000 respectively. Our campaign is still  ongoing."
During the operation, District Entomologist Umme Habiba, Entomological Technician of the departmental health office Abdul Bari, RCC Deputy Chief Health Officer Salim Reza Ranju, Mosquito Monitoring Officer Syed Zubair Hossain Moon and Public Relations Officer Mostafiz Mishu, among others, were also present there.



