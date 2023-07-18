Video
Home Countryside

Three arrested for gang-raping woman in Gazipur

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondent


GAZIPUR, July 17: Police arrested three people including an elderly man were arrested by police on charge of gang-rape of a woman at Konabari in the district recently.
The arrested are: Shamim Reza, 26, son of Alauddin of Baimile Kader Market area; Saheb Ali, 65, son of late Mia Chan of the same area; and Faruk Hossain, 27, son of Nizam Uddin, hails from Nalitabari Upazila in Sherpur District.
Konabari Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Rafiqul Islam said the victim lives with her husband at a rented house in Naojor area under Bason PS in the city.
As the woman had an altercation with her husband, she got out of the house along with her 7-year-old son for her friend's house at Baimile in Konabari to find a job. Failing to trace the friend's house, she subsequently came across Shamim and Faruk at around 10 pm and sought their help to find out the house.

Assuring the woman to show her friend's house, they took her to Saheb Ali's room at Kader Market, and then raped her one after another.

As the woman told Saheb Ali about the rape, he asked her to remain silent instead of not to tell the matter to anyone else.
On Thursday night, the woman filed a rape case with Konabari PS mentioning the names of three people.


