Road mishaps claim five lives in three districts





BOGURA: Two people were killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The accident took place in Thengamara area on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway of the upazila at around 11 pm.

The deceased were identified as Bappi, 35, son of Wazed Ali, a resident of Dakshin Para in the district town, and Arif, 28, a resident of Ashokola Village under Sadar Upazila.

It was known that a passenger-laden bus of 'Shyamoli Paribahan' was going towards Dhaka from Rangpur at night. On the way, the bus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in Thengamara area on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway of the upazila at around 11 pm, which left its passenger Arif dead on the spot another injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Bogura Sadar Police Outpost Inspector Faim Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A madrasa teacher was killed in a road accident in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The accident took place in Ayub Surir Mor area on the Chirirbandar-Ranirbandar road under Saitara Union of the upazila at around 8:30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Hasan Ali, 54, son of late Yunus Ali, a resident of Gachahar Village under Alokdihi Union in the upazila. He was a teacher of a local madrasa.

According to police and local sources, Hasan was going to Ranirbandar area after performing Maghrib Prayer at Chirirbandar riding on a battery-run easy-bike. When they reached Ayub Surir Mor at around 8:30 pm, a rickshaw collided head-on with their vehicle, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Chirirbandar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at around 10 pm.

Alokdihi Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Santos Kumar Roy confirmed the incident.

RAJARHAT, KURIGRAM: Two people were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Sunday.

An elderly woman was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mafia Begum, 75, wife of late Ibrahim, a resident of Kendra Mouja under Rajarhat Sadar Union in the upazila.

The injured persons are: Hira, 17, and Bishad, 16. They are residents of Tamuk Belgachha Village under Sadar Upazila in the district.

Police and local sources said a speedy motorcycle hit the woman after losing its control over the steering in Kendra Chatal area on the Rajarhat-Kurigram highway at around 12 pm, leaving her dead on the spot. The motorcyclist Hira and his pillion rider Bishad were also injured at that time. They were rescued by locals and admitted to Rajarhat Upazila Health Complex.

Being informed, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge of Rajarhat Police Station Abdullahel Jaman confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this regard.

On the other hand, a man, who was injured in a road accident on the Rajarhat-Ulipur road in the district 12 days back, died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Maulana Md Asad Islam, 55, a resident of Dogla Para Village under Daldalia Union.

Local sources said a speedy motorcycle hit Asad Islam in Boshar Bazar area on the Rajarhat-Ulipur road on July 3 last, which left him seriously injured.

Injured Asad was rescued and taken to Ulipur Sadar Upazila, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, Asad succumbed to his injuries at Rangpur Medical College Hospital at around 8:30 am on Sunday while undergoing treatment there.

Local UP Chairman Liakat Ali confirmed the matter.



Five people including a woman were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Bogura, Dinajpur and Kurigram, on Sunday.BOGURA: Two people were killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.The accident took place in Thengamara area on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway of the upazila at around 11 pm.The deceased were identified as Bappi, 35, son of Wazed Ali, a resident of Dakshin Para in the district town, and Arif, 28, a resident of Ashokola Village under Sadar Upazila.It was known that a passenger-laden bus of 'Shyamoli Paribahan' was going towards Dhaka from Rangpur at night. On the way, the bus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in Thengamara area on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway of the upazila at around 11 pm, which left its passenger Arif dead on the spot another injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Bogura TMSS Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.Bogura Sadar Police Outpost Inspector Faim Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A madrasa teacher was killed in a road accident in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.The accident took place in Ayub Surir Mor area on the Chirirbandar-Ranirbandar road under Saitara Union of the upazila at around 8:30 pm.The deceased was identified as Hasan Ali, 54, son of late Yunus Ali, a resident of Gachahar Village under Alokdihi Union in the upazila. He was a teacher of a local madrasa.According to police and local sources, Hasan was going to Ranirbandar area after performing Maghrib Prayer at Chirirbandar riding on a battery-run easy-bike. When they reached Ayub Surir Mor at around 8:30 pm, a rickshaw collided head-on with their vehicle, which left him critically injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Chirirbandar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at around 10 pm.Alokdihi Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Santos Kumar Roy confirmed the incident.RAJARHAT, KURIGRAM: Two people were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Sunday.An elderly woman was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.The deceased was identified as Mafia Begum, 75, wife of late Ibrahim, a resident of Kendra Mouja under Rajarhat Sadar Union in the upazila.The injured persons are: Hira, 17, and Bishad, 16. They are residents of Tamuk Belgachha Village under Sadar Upazila in the district.Police and local sources said a speedy motorcycle hit the woman after losing its control over the steering in Kendra Chatal area on the Rajarhat-Kurigram highway at around 12 pm, leaving her dead on the spot. The motorcyclist Hira and his pillion rider Bishad were also injured at that time. They were rescued by locals and admitted to Rajarhat Upazila Health Complex.Being informed, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body.Officer-in-Charge of Rajarhat Police Station Abdullahel Jaman confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this regard.On the other hand, a man, who was injured in a road accident on the Rajarhat-Ulipur road in the district 12 days back, died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital on Sunday.The deceased was identified as Maulana Md Asad Islam, 55, a resident of Dogla Para Village under Daldalia Union.Local sources said a speedy motorcycle hit Asad Islam in Boshar Bazar area on the Rajarhat-Ulipur road on July 3 last, which left him seriously injured.Injured Asad was rescued and taken to Ulipur Sadar Upazila, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.Later on, Asad succumbed to his injuries at Rangpur Medical College Hospital at around 8:30 am on Sunday while undergoing treatment there.Local UP Chairman Liakat Ali confirmed the matter.