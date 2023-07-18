Video
Tuesday, 18 July, 2023, 8:03 PM
Home Countryside

Two bldg owners in M’singh fined for Aedes mosquito larvae

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondent

MYMENSINGH, July 17: As part of the routine activities undertaken by the Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC) to prevent dengue, a mobile court fined a total of Tk 10,000 to 20,000 to building owners in two cases after Aedes mosquito larvae found in two multi-storey buildings in Gulkibari area.
MCC Regional Executive Officer and Executive Magistrate Dipayan Das Shubo conducted the mobile court.
Under the initiative of MCC, a crush programme to prevent dengue is ongoing.
Along with the application of adulticide and larvicide, MCC is conducting cleanliness and awareness activities. Regular publicity awareness is going on while leaflets are distributed. Also school-based awareness making is being conducted.
Chief Health Officer Dr HK Debnath, Food and Sanitation Officer Deepak Majumdar, Sanitary Inspector Javed Iqbal and others were present during the operation.


