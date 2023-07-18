Two bldg owners in M’singh fined for Aedes mosquito larvae





MCC Regional Executive Officer and Executive Magistrate Dipayan Das Shubo conducted the mobile court.

Under the initiative of MCC, a crush programme to prevent dengue is ongoing.

Along with the application of adulticide and larvicide, MCC is conducting cleanliness and awareness activities. Regular publicity awareness is going on while leaflets are distributed. Also school-based awareness making is being conducted.

Chief Health Officer Dr HK Debnath, Food and Sanitation Officer Deepak Majumdar, Sanitary Inspector Javed Iqbal and others were present during the operation.

